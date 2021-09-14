WILLIAMSPORT — Fiona Finnerty and Avery DeFazio led a strong outing by Selinsgrove, which downed Williamsport 4-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Tuesday on the strength of straight-set wins.
Finnerty dropped just four games and DeFazio three while winning at first and second singles, respectively. The Seals (6-1) also forged a doubles sweep from the No. 1 team of Norah Witkop and Eden Miller and No. 2 team of Murphy O'Brien and Alaina Liesenfeld.
Selinsgrove 4, Williamsport 1
Singles
Fiona Finnertry (S) def. Ally McCann 6-2, 6-2; Avery DeFazio (S) def. Kayla Bloch 6-1, 6-2; Abby Robertson (W) def. Maddie Rowan 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Norah Witkop/Eden Miller (S) def. Emma Campbell/Chloe Campbell 6-1, 6-3; Murphy O'Brien/Alaina Liesenfeld (S) def. Teagan Marty/Shamayra Robinson 6-2, 6-0.