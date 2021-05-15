WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove's Ethan Harris and Eli Markle cut a wide path through three rounds of the District 4 Class 2A boys tennis doubles tournament Saturday, winning their way to the semifinals.
The Seals' top doubles tandem, seeded second, eliminated the No. 1 squads from Danville, Galeton and Lewisburg — dropping just nine total games — to reach the final four. They'll face third-seeded Wellsboro's team of Will Poirier and Zach Singer in the semis 1 p.m. Monday at the Central Pa. Tennis Center in South Williamsport. The other semifinal pits top-seeded Montoursville (Andrew Stapp and Jared Matlack) against fifth-seeded Central Columbia (Jordan Baker and Brady Madden). The semifinal winners both qualify for the state tournament May 28 at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Harris and Markle, both seniors, downed the Lewisburg senior duo of Zach Higgins and Henry Schumacher, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals. The Seals toppled a pair of Galeton freshmen — Reilly Streich and Micah Batson — in the second round, 6-2, 6-1.
Central's Baker and Madden overcame Milton's fourth-seeded team of Jamir Wilt and Brodey Scoggins in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-6.
In addition to Lewisburg, Milton and Selinsgrove, Lewisburg's second doubles team (Eddie Monaco and Chen Chen Gu) and Mifflinburg (Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese) won first-round matches.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A BOYS TENNIS
DOUBLES TOURNAMENT
At Williamsport High School
First Round
Andrew Stapp/Jared Matlack (Montoursville) bye; Eddie Monaco/Chen Chen Gu (Lewisburg) def. Braiden Cimino/John Martin (Galeton), walkover; Ross Fuller/Conor Cornelius (Jersey Shore) def. Logan Ogden/Caleb Jackson (South Williamsport), 7-5, 3-6, 7-6; Mikey Dylina/Austin Young (Hughesville) def. Andrew Wolfe/Luke Lybarger (Selinsgrove), 6-3, 6-1; Jordan Baker/Brady Madden (Central Columbia) def. Levi Fritz/Jake Crane (Bloomsburg), N/A; Gabe Greb/Ethan Dreese (Mifflinburg) def. Jorden Wise/Rein Alderfer (Towanda), 6-3, 6-4; Ernie Coppes/Rowan Revata (Muncy) def. Dustin Benedict/Owen Richardson (Wellsboro), 2-6, 6-0, 7-5; Jamir Wilt/Brodey Scoggins (Milton) def. River Hicks-Lee/Allen Weed (North Penn-Liberty), 6-1, 6-1.
Will Poirier/Zach Singer (Wellsboro) def. Sean Jensen/Liam Bastian (Loyalsock), 6-1, 6-0; Bryce Hazzard/Matthew Gertz (Central Columbia) def. Aaron Hackenburg/Kellen Beck (Mifflinburg), 6-2, 6-1; Andrew Madara/John Mylin (Bloomsburg) def. Dacion Yrigollen/Ethan Dillman (Towanda), walkover; Jackson Stemler/Eli Bower (Jersey Shore) def. Kade Sanford/Ross Fieriage (South Williamsport), 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Zach Higgins/Henry Schumacher (Lewisburg) def. Chase Michael/Mason Thomas (Hughesville), 6-0, 6-3; D.J. Alexander/Noah Shaffer (Montoursville) def. Jose Oyola/Conner Smith (Milton), walkover; Reilly Streich/Micah Batson (Galeton) def. Kaleb Meyer/Cruz Nagle (Muncy), 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Ethan Harris/Eli Markle (Selinsgrove) def. Collin Cummins/Luke Friscia (Danville), 6-1, 6-0.
Second Round
Stapp/Matlack (Montoursville) def. Monaco/Gu (Lewisburg), 6-4, 6-1; Fuller/Cornelius (Jersey Shore) def. Dylina/Young (Hughesville), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Baker/Madden (Central Columbia) def. Greb/Dreese (Mifflinburg), 6-3, 6-2; Wilt/Scoggins (Milton) def. Coppes/Revata (Muncy), 6-2, 7-6; Poirier/Singer (Wellsboro) def. Hazzard/Gertz (Central Columbia), 7-6, 4-6, 6-2; Stemler/Bower (Jersey Shore) def. Madara/Mylin (Bloomsburg), 6-1, 6-1; Higgins/Schumacher (Lewisburg) def. Alexander/Shaffer (Montoursville), 6-4, 7-6; Harris/Markle (Selinsgrove) def. Streich/Batson (Galeton), 6-2, 6-1.
Quarterfinals
Stapp/Matlack (Montoursville) def. Fuller/Cornelius (Jersey Shore) 6-0, 6-1; Baker/Madden (Central Columbia) def. Wilt/Scoggins (Milton), 6-1, 6-1; Poirier/Singer (Wellsboro) def. Stemler/Bower (Jersey Shore), 6-3, 6-0; Harris/Markle (Selinsgrove) def. Higgins/Schumacher (Lewisburg), 6-3, 6-2.
Semifinals
1 p.m., Monday
At Central Pa. Tennis Center, South Williamsport
Stapp/Matlack (Montoursville) vs. Baker/Madden (Central Columbia); Poirier/Singer (Wellsboro) vs. Harris/Markle (Selinsgrove).