Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks knows that his team’s got a tough ask in its opener at Pottsville tonight, but that’s just fine with him.
The way he sees it, this is the type of game where the Seals discover what they’ve got to do if they want to reach their goals.
“There’s pros and cons to opening up with a tough game or having an easier game,” Hicks said. “But by Friday night at 9:30, we’re certainly going to know where we stand and what kind of team we are at this point.
“(Pottsville) is definitely senior-heavy, an experienced team. So it’s a challenge for us, but if you want to be good, you’ve got to get out there and challenge yourself and play good teams.”
Challenges in 4A football don’t come much tougher than Pottsville, which overcame the loss of 19 starters a season ago to rip through six straight wins on its way to a playoff appearance. The ride ended there for the Crimson Tide, leaving them eager to make up for how last season ended.
This time around, Pottsville has an experienced group that was able to enjoy a normal preseason after going through the wringer of 2020, which has coach Tom McGeoy feeling confident that his team is well prepared to pick up where it left off.
“Last year, we had one 7-on-7 that didn’t go well because we had a lot of new guys, and when we got into the season, some of those things really showed up,” McGeoy said. “This year, we’ve gone against a lot of different offenses in a passing-game type of situation, so we have a better idea of where our guys stand.
“It’s also nice that we’ve got a good group of guys coming back that has a lot of experience, and I think our seniors are hungry to get back out and showcase their abilities. We ended up tying for a league title last year, but we felt like with two losses, we left some stuff out there on the field and (last) season could have been a little better.”
Instead, the Seals are the team that’s low on experience in this matchup, and Selinsgrove will count on the few veterans they have to lead the way for their younger players to step up to the varsity level.
To answer Pottsville’s challenge, Hicks will rely on Selinsgrove’s 3-5 defense, a setup that McGeoy admitted is a rare look for the Crimson Tide to go against. Pottsville quarterback Jazce Carabello-Snowell proved difficult to stop in the Crimson Tide’s scrimmage against Mount Carmel, and Hicks made clear that defense will decide the Seals’ fate.
“Defensively, I’m looking to find 11 guys that are going to hustle and hit when they get to the football,” Hicks said. “When you look at Pottsville, they’ve got a returning quarterback who is really athletic, and their tailback (Travontai Davis) is a 200-pound kid who’s physical and athletic.
“He runs hard, and if we want to be successful at slowing him down, we’ve got to match his physicality and make sure it’s not one guy trying to bring him down, but the troops getting to the football.”
For his part, McGeoy’s main key to the game is making sure the game doesn’t turn on an early error. With Teague Hoover manning the defensive backfield for the Seals, even one mistake could be costly for the Crimson Tide, and McGeoy is hoping his team’s experience will help Pottsville play as clean a game as possible for the season opener.
“Any time you’re in Game 1 of (the season) in high school, college, or even the pros, you want to come out and be the team that has less turnovers, forces some mistakes from the other team and limits the avoidable penalties,” McGeoy said. “We want to try to play a smart game and let our players’ talents either win or lose us the game, not lose the game because we made a bunch of mistakes.”