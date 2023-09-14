MILTON — Jake Keeney seems to find a way to thrust himself into the spotlight whenever his side needs a timely finish — or even two.
And the Selinsgrove senior did just that Thursday night, scoring extremely early to get the high-octane Seals off to a quick lead before bagging a second-half goal that didn’t seem critical at the time yet turned out to be the game-winning score.
Keeney’s two-goal outing and one from Damien Pardoe proved to be just enough as Brian Derr’s surging Seals held off a fast-closing Milton squad 3-2 in a Pennsylvania Heartland Conference-Division I soccer match that featured a little bit of everything before the horn finally sounded.
Xander Goudreau added a handful of saves for Selinsgrove (6-1, 2-0), which extended its winning streak to three games. Dominic Ballo and Joel Langdon connected for Milton (5-2, 2-1), which had won three in a row.
“We were just trying to get to the ball first, play hard and play intense,” Keeney said.
Given the Seals’ 8-2 victory in last season’s scrap, intensity was a must.
“We just wanted to come out strong, set the tone and come out with an intensity that hopefully they couldn’t match,” Keeney said. “We got off to a quick start, got a goal early, got another goal a little bit later. (And up) 2-0 at halftime, we thought we were in a good place, but we still had to keep working hard to see the game through.”
Flashing their superior speed in their offensive half of the Alumni Stadium playpen, the Seals stunted Milton’s plans by scoring just 1:36 in when Keeney was able to get his head on a slick diagonal ball from Logan Rodkey and pop it past keeper Jonah Strobel (5 saves). Strobel tried to make a play on Rodkey’s service, but arrived just a millisecond after Keeney delivered a go-ahead blow with his forehead.
Although Milton had chances to equalize, the Seals were determined to crowd the likes of Ballo, Langdon and Evan Yoder before they could uncork something on goal or find a less-marked teammate. And whatever wasn’t accounted for, Goudreau cleaned up.
Several of Goudreau’s stops were easy, but the most difficult might have been getting his mitts on a cross targeted for the six-foot, five inch Langdon and a possible headball finish. And while that sequence kept the Seals up 1-0, some three minutes later Derr’s bunch was flying down the field on a counterattack led by Rodkey on the right flank. When Pardoe charged up the middle, Rodkey found him for the score at 34:56.
Selinsgrove’s cushion grew to 3-0 with 12:24 gone in the second half, as some slick one-touch play in Milton’s defensive end led to Pardoe finding Keeney for his second finish. And while the result appeared to be headed back to Selinsgrove, it wasn’t a certainty.
“We knew the game wasn’t over,” Derr said.
Ballo ignited the comeback, lofting a ball from the left wing that came straight down, grazed the crossbar on its descent and landed just inside the right post for the Black Panthers’ initial finish. And nearly five minutes later, Milton was within one when Ethan Rhodes drew traffic before slipping the ball to Langdon. Langdon promptly put it away, scoring from some 15 yards out to make things even more interesting.
“(Losing) 3-0 really hurts and 3-2 sucks and they’re all frustrated, but they didn’t give up and they fought all the way to the end,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said. “So, we’re proud of them.”
“It’s a big win,” Keeney said. “But it’s one win in a long season.”
Selinsgrove 3, Milton 2
First half
S: Jake Keeney (Logan Rodkey), 1:36; S: Damien Pardoe (Rodkey), 34:56.
Second half
S: Keeney (Pardoe), 52:24; M: Dominic Ballo (ua), 71:22; M: Joel Langdon (Ethan Rhodes), 76:11.
Shots: M 10-7. Corner kicks: S 5-4. Saves: Selinsgrove 5 (Xander Goudreau); Milton 5 (Jonah Strobel).