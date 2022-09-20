SUNBURY — Alli Bucher and Sydney Schmouder scored goals on either side of the half, and Selinsgrove held off Shikellamy's fourth-quarter rally to win the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey matchup 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Seals (7-4 overall, 3-1 HAC-I), coming off a shootout loss in their annual Turf Fest tournament to Wyoming Area, broke a scoreless tie midway through the second quarter with Cassidy Kibler's fourth goal of the season.
Bucher then finished on a penalty corner with 11 seconds to play in the half to put Selinsgrove in front 2-0. It was Bucher's team-high sixth goal, matching junior classmate Carly Aument, who leads the team with 15 points.
Schmouder made it 3-0 just more than four minutes into the third quarter, scoring her third goal of the year with an assist from Bucher. It was Schmouder's sixth consecutive game with a goal or an assist.
The Braves (2-8, 1-2) got on the board with 13 minutes to play when senior Mya Willard-Miller scored with an assist from Ella Oakes. Shikellamy then pulled within one when Ali Bottiger scored at the 2:14 mark.
Reagan Wiest made 13 saves for the Braves, while defensive saves from both Sydney Sinko and Gwen Wiest helped keep Shikellamy in the game.
Selinsgrove 3, Shikellamy 2
Second quarter
Sel-Cassidy Kibler (Carly Aument), 6:33; Sel-Alli Bucher (Kylee Hessek), 0:11.
Third quarter
Sel-Sydney Schmouder (Bucher), 11:55.
Fourth quarter
Shik-Mya Willard-Miller (Ella Oakes), 13:00; Shik-Alison Bottiger, 2:14.
Shots: Sel 16-5. Corners: Sel 11-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 3 (Bella Auman 2, Emily Gelnett 1, Katie Varner 0); Shikellamy 13 (Reagan Wiest).