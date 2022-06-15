Teague Hoover got to his knees on the outfield grass and gingerly motioned for time.
For an all-state safety who knows on-field collisions, this one hardly moved the needle. It was his full-tilt sprint into the contact which caused Selinsgrove’s senior shortstop to take a few extra moments.
Hoover ran down a pop fly far behind third base in the third inning of Monday’s Class 5A state semifinal, and all the progress he’d made resting a nagging hamstring injury was lost somewhere along the way.
“I was the first one to get there, so I kind of just put my body on the line and came up with the catch,” he explained. “That was good ... but I felt it.”
Hoover wasn’t the same standout ballplayer after that. He hobbled up the line to beat out a sixth-inning infield single. He was replaced by a pinch- or courtesy runner twice in the last four innings. His bat was a walking stick on his way to the batter’s box.
Yet, somehow, Hoover gave the Seals an exceptional relief stint until they found a way to beat District 12 champion Archbishop Wood, 2-1 in nine innings, for a berth in the state final. He worked around a leadoff single in the top of the ninth by blowing away the heart of the Vikings’ order with fastballs. He did that despite bending at the waist for breathers between batters, and with catcher Gannon Steimling often walking the ball partway to the mound.
“Teague’s given more than he needs to, right now especially,” said Seals senior Ryan Reich. “I respect him so much. I can’t respect him any more for going out there and doing what he does.”
Selinsgrove’s 2019 state baseball championship is inextricably linked to pitcher Logan Hile’s triumphant return from a life-threatening illness. The Seals’ 2022 run to the state title game will no doubt be remembered for Reich’s stellar postseason pitching and Hoover’s incredible pain tolerance.
“I would say it’s just my mentality,” Hoover said. “This is the last ride, and if I don’t put everything into it ... I don’t want to regret anything, not doing something.
“This game and I ... I just put it all out there.”
Hoover’s sore hamstring — the extent of the injury isn’t yet known — has been an issue for longer than a month. It affects him to the point he meets with Selinsgrove athletic trainer Jason Taylor for post-game treatment before greeting family or friends.
“Oh, it hurts him,” said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. It bothers him.”
It isn’t often as obvious as it was Monday. However, Hoover struggled while ranging for several ground balls on the quick turf at Wilkes University’s Bruggeworth Field in the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional final on May 31. He also walked guardedly back to shortstop after turning a second-inning double play against Upper Dublin in the state quarters. He appeared to awkwardly twist his lower body while stooping to field the ball near second base, but popped up to make a strong throw to first.
However, Hoover took playing in pain to the next level Monday, starting with that third-inning popup.
Archbishop Wood got its first baserunner of the game to open the third after Reich struck out four of the first six Vikings he faced. A one-out walk to nine-hole batter Brian Klumpp turned over the lineup to Vikings junior Joey Gale, a Rutgers commit. Gale lofted an 1-0 fastball high into the bright sky behind third base. Seals third baseman Tyler Swineford backpedaled while trying to locate the ball; outfielder Mason Richter charged from deep left field; and Hoover took off on a full sprint toward the foul line.
Hoover made the catch despite a brief collision with Richter that he later said bothered his core more than his hamstring. The running, though, aggravated his hamstring, and there was no reprieve for six long innings.
He struck the ball as well as usual. Gale robbed him of a double with a diving catch in right-center in the first inning, and Wood left fielder Klumpp robbed a likely two-bagger with a leaping stab at a rocket in the fourth. In his next three trips, Hoover singled with a laser off the pitcher’s glove in the sixth, was walked intentionally in the seventh, and nearly ended the game with a shot that hit the third-base umpire in the ninth.
After the sixth inning, with Reich nearing the 105-pitch postseason limit, Hoover made a handful of throws in the bullpen before affording Swineford some time to do the same.
“I was warming up, but I wasn’t really sure how I was feeling,” Hoover said. “If I couldn’t do it, I had faith in Swineford to shut them down.”
Reich pitched into the eighth, allowing three hits and striking out 11, before turning the 1-1 game over to Hoover. Gale was the first batter he faced, and Hoover coaxed a sharp line out to Richter to end the inning.
Four days earlier, Hoover pitched the final 3 1/3 innings against Upper Dublin, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out six when problems with his grip limited him to throwing fastballs. On Monday, he threw 20 pitches — one quarter of what he needed Thursday — and said his leg felt numb.
“Even in that last inning, he’s like, ‘I don’t know if I can go,’” Beiler said. “I’m thinking that this (game) could go on for inning after inning after inning. I shouted out, ‘Just get us through this inning!’ Actually, we were going one batter at time. Then (the ninth-inning leadoff) guy got on and he was like, ‘No. No. I got this.’
“That’s what I wanted to see. He waved me off. I want him to look at me and say, ‘I want the ball.’ I know that’s tough for him, but he has done amazing things here with that injury.”
Hoover has played the stopper’s role Reich filled for the 2019 championship team when Hoover was the Seals’ starting shortstop and three-hole hitter. In his three postseason relief appearances — all one-run victories — Hoover is 2-0 with one save and 10 strikeouts in 5.0 innings on one good leg.
“It’s just wanting to go out there and try your best,” he said. “Put in as much effort as you can and, at the end of the day, if you win or lose, you should be able to look at yourself in the mirror at home and say, ‘Hey, I tried my best.’”