Familiarity breeds contempt, the old saying goes, so Shamokin and Selinsgrove probably aren’t particularly fond of each other right now as the teams prepare for a third meeting in six weeks, this time in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
“We are going in with confidence because we know we can beat them — because we did,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “I’m sure they are thinking the same thing looking at it from their side, because they beat us, too.
“It’s going to be a full four-quarter battle, and we’ve got to be fully prepared for that.”
Both teams are using last week’s game to learn from and improve their attack.
“There is always film work, just like from the first game until the second game. You’re looking for things that you can exploit on both sides of the ball,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “You have to look for the mistakes that you made as well, and get them fixed, so they aren’t there for (Shamokin) to exploit.”
The biggest difference between the two games is the Seals’ loss of Nate Schon. The senior was nearly unblockable for most of three-and-a-half quarters before being ejected last week, and will miss this week’s contest. It’s something Selinsgrove got used to earlier when Schon missed three games to injury.
In both contests, this season — with and without Schon — the Seals have held the explosive Indians to just one offensive score. Hynoski thinks that things could have been a little different last week if the Indians hadn’t made some mistakes.
“The biggest difference in the game was their big plays stood up, and ours got called back by penalty,” Hynoski said. “You watch the film, and we were just inches away on some plays. We just need to be a little more consistent. I feel like we were just one block away on a couple of plays.”
Selinsgrove had its best game offensively against the Indians. The switch to more of an I-formation offense at times — with Teague Hoover and Brandon Hile as tailbacks — has helped Selinsgrove find some things that work on that side of the ball. After three weeks without a touchdown earlier in the season, Selinsgrove has found some consistency.
“Even when we haven’t scored, we’ve got some first downs, and were able to keep the opposing offense off the field,” Hicks said. “Teague and Brandon are really only in their fourth weeks as tailbacks, and each week their vision has been better.”
It’s also opened up a different part of the passing game for the Seals. Quarterback Coy Bastian was 3-of-4 for 67 yards with all thee completions to fullback Ryan Aument, including a 52-yard pass to set up Selinsgrove’s second touchdown of the game.
“Coy was efficient running the ball, and passing the ball,” Hicks said. “Ryan did a great job running after the catch.”
“We had a couple of coverage breakdowns on backs out of the backfield,” Hynoski said. “We take away those big plays, and it’s obviously a much closer football game.”
Shamokin’s only touchdown came on a big play — a 60-yard TD run by Max Madden — but the Indians had two big plays called back in the game, including a 70-yard end-around to Billy Delbaugh that Hynsoki called “huge to the complexion of the ball game. It took the wind out of our sails for a while.”
Hicks said with some better tackling, Selinsgrove could be even more difficult to score on tonight.
“We didn’t run through enough tackles; we left our feet too many times,” Hicks said. “Their running backs are too strong that you can’t just leave your feet.”