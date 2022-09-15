SELINSGROVE — Wanting to test Milton’s defensive backfield by attacking up the middle of the playing surface and squeezing through balls into spots that would add even more danger to an explosive equation, Selinsgrove worked that tactical ploy repeatedly.
And when the diagrams appearing on the chalkboard long before Thursday night’s encounter proved profitable and goals began to multiply, Chris Lupolt’s Seals found themselves sporting a remarkably comfortable lead. Eventually, a positive result was locked away.
Even though the winning side may have been determined some 20 minutes in.
Unleashing a high-octane assault featuring remarkable pace, the ability to move the ball at will and an energetic drive that had the whole package humming at several thousand RPMs, Lupolt’s Seals bounced off Bolig Field with an 8-2 victory over PHAC-I boys’ soccer playmate Milton.
Logan Rodkey netted three goals and Nick Ritter finished with two — the fleet-footed tandem combined for four scores in the opening 20 minutes — as Selinsgrove (6-1-0, 2-0-0) stretched its winning streak to four games. Evan Dagle, Jake Keeney and Aidan Hunt also connected for the Seals who led 6-0 with 19:01 gone once Hunt’s delicate through ball set up Keeney’s finish.
Seth Yoder and Dominic Ballo — Ballo’s corner from the right flag set up Yoder’s goal — pocketed goals for a Milton side (3-3-0, 0-1-0) that suffered its third straight setback.
Yet even as both sides cleared their benches and headed for a warming bus or a friendly ride waiting in the parking lot, Lupolt wasn’t sure if his Seals could play any better than they did in the opening 20 minutes. Quite simply, it was a display of attractive and attacking soccer.
“We were pretty sharp,” Lupolt said of his squad’s impressive early surge. “Our kids came out real strong and they were focused. They’re very talented and skilled and (our attacking players all have a good) first touch. They know where everybody’s at and they’ve got their heads up.
“When they do that, they’re fun to watch.”
While Rodkey staked the Seals to a 1-0 lead with 3:33 gone — Milton keeper Jonah Strobel (7 saves) tried to get to a deflected ball that was sent through by Colin Findlay, but Rodkey used his jets to win the race to the rock — five more finishes followed in the next 15-plus minutes.
Dagle bumped in Findlay’s corner at 5:54, while Ritter canned a penalty kick at 7:23 to make it 3-0. Then a sequence of head balls led to the Seals’ fourth finish — Ben Gearhart’s dish off his guard led to Ritter nodding in his second score at 14:11 — and Rodkey toed in Ritter’s service that slid across the goal mouth at 16:48 for No. 5. Hunt then slipped a change-up through the defense at 19:01 to put Keeney in position for a sitter and a 6-0 lead.
“It was like a deluge,” Milton skipper Eric Yoder said. “We didn’t know what hit us and it was kind of shocking, but they probably played the perfect 20 minutes and everything went in.”
Although the Black Panthers pulled back two to chop their deficit to four goals, Hunt buried a penalty kick at 32:38 that closed out the half. Rodkey found another open net with 8:12 to go, polishing off his hat trick after Strobel valiantly tried to find the ball.
“We were looking for through balls,” Lupolt said. “We were trying to be creative with how those through balls were delivered. … Those kids have played so much together in the middle, they can tell where just their presence is. They keep their heads up and that’s hard to teach.”
Apparently, more than a few Seals were listening … and absorbing plenty.
Selinsgrove 8, Milton 2
First half
S-Logan Rodkey (Colin Findlay), 3:33; S-Evan Dagle (Findlay), 5:54; S-Nick Ritter (penalty kick), 7:23; S-Ritter (Ben Gearhart), 14:11; S-Rodkey (Ritter), 16:48; S-Jake Keeney (Aidan Hunt), 19:01; M-Seth Yoder (Dominic Ballo), 21:16; M-Ballo (unassisted), 25:10; S-Hunt (penalty kick), 32:38.
Second half
S-Rodkey (unassisted), 71:48.
Shots: 15-5. Corner kicks: S 3-2. Goalkeepers: M-Jonah Strobel (7 saves); S-Jonah Erb (3).