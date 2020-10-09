Seals' junior 'like a linebacker playing safety'

SELINSGROVE — Teague Hoover missed most of his eighth grade football season with an injury in 2017. He played mostly outside linebacker and wide receiver until that point.
Though he eventually shifted to safety in his freshman season, he wasn’t there when Selinsgrove kicked off the 2018 campaign against Lewisburg.
“No, I was actually more of a wide receiver until our first game. They just said, ‘Hey, Teague, why don’t you try (safety) out?’” Hoover said before Thursday’s practice. “I tried it on Monday in the jayvee game against Lewisburg. By the end of the week, I was starting at Jersey Shore.”
Give credit to Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks for seeing Hoover’s potential at the position. When the 2019 season wrapped up, Hoover earned all-state honors at safety.
“We needed a guy who could run the defense and get us into the right coverages and things like that,” Hicks said. “He came from out of nowhere to be a three-year starter as a junior. He watches a lot of film; he’ll ask a lot of questions.”
Hoover was admittedly nervous when he first made the transition. He was coming off a broken foot that cost him nearly a full season, and playing a new position against a team that would go on to win the first of its three straight Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I titles.
“Varsity football is a different game than junior high,” Hoover said. “I think I adjusted pretty well.”
Hoover ended his freshman season with 62 tackles and one fumble recovery. That was just a precursor to last year’s breakout. He finished second on the Seals with 102 tackles, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries last season.
“Usually if your safety is near the top in tackles, that’s not a good thing. It means guys are getting 10 or 15 yards down field,” Hicks said. “But Teague is like a linebacker playing safety. He’s looking to come and make a hit.”
Hoover, who is neck-and-neck with linebacker Ryan Aument for the team lead in tackles (both enter tonight’s game at rival Shikellamy with 46), says sometimes his aggressiveness in the run game is his biggest flaw as a safety.
“The toughest adjustment for me was my drops (in pass coverage). I’m more aggressive, and I still am,” Hoover said. “Sometimes I get caught up in the run game. I really like to hit people. Sometimes that gets me in trouble.”
Hicks said Hoover has the perfect mentality for a safety, as well as the talent to play the position in college. The only thing hurdle to playing in college might be his size. At 5-foot-9, he doesn’t have the ideal frame for a defensive back.
“That will be a knock on him,” Hicks said. “It’s a shame. With his mentality, physicality and his athletic ability, he’s got all the pieces to be a big-time free safety.”
Hicks said Hoover is receiving interest from coaches as he gets close to wrapping his junior season, but Hoover isn’t quite ready to commit to playing football in college.
A standout shortstop on the Seals’ 2019 state championship baseball team, he’s also getting interest from colleges to play baseball.
“My first option would be baseball, but it really depends on how my recruiting goes in both sports,” Hoover said. “It is an option to play football (in college).”