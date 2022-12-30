The Daily Item
Selinsgrove junior kicker Carter Young was the lone area player honored on the Class 4A all-state football team as selected by the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association.
Young set the Seals’ single-season record by kicking nine field goals with a long of 40 yards. He was also 34-of-36 on point-after attempts. He averaged 34.8 yards on 47 punts this past season with a long of 52 yards. He had eight punts downed inside the 20.
District 4 Class 4A champion Jersey Shore had the most all-state selections with six. Bulldogs quarterback Brady Jordan, offensive lineman Luke Springman, defensive lineman Zach Rooney, linebacker Hadyn Packer, specialist Breck Miller and Kooper Peacock at athlete were all honored.
The Bulldogs were undefeated through the District 4 Class 4A championship game win over Selinsgrove, but they fell in overtime to Allentown Central Catholic in the first round of the state playoffs.
Both teams in the Class 4A state championship game — Bishop McDevitt and Aliquippa — had five selections.
Bishop McDevitt’s Jeff Weachter was 4A coach of the year, while Crusaders sophomore quarterback Stone Saunders was 4A player of the year.