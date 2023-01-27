SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove got off to a quick start, taking an early double-digit lead, and Ries Naugle scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Seals knocked off Shikellamy, 55-38, on Friday night.
With the win, Selinsgrove (12-6 overall, 7-1 HAC-I) remains tied with Central Mountain, a winner over Shamokin. The Seals travel to Shamokin and Central Mountain next week to end the league season.
Gabe Paulhamus chipped in 11 points for Selinsgrove.
Cam Lenner had 15 points to lead Shikellamy (5-12, 1-7).
Selinsgrove 55, Shikellamy 38
Selinsgrove (12-6) 55
Luke Piecuch 3 0-0 6; Ries Naugle 5 6-7 17; Gabriel Paulhamus 4 0-0 11; Gavin Bastian 1 1-2 3; Valentino Barillaro 1 2-5 4; Blake Haddon 3 1-2 7; Spencer George 1 3-4 5; Tyler Swineford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 13-20 55.
3-point goals: Paulhamus 3, Naugle.
Did not score: Nathan Cataldi, Jake Diehl, DaRell Scholl, Cam Smith.
Shikellamy (5-12) 38
Joniel Bruno 2 2-2 6; Ryan Williams 1 0-0 2; Cameron Lenner 5 2-2 15; Logan Fisher 1 0-0 2; Xavier Fashaw 2 0-0 5; Mason Deitrich 1 2-2 4; Brady Wilson 2 0-2 4. Totals: 14 6-8 38.
3-point goals: Lenner 3, Fashaw.
Did not score: Rhandy Castillo, Micah Moyer, Logan McAlister, Hunter Biddle.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;7;14;8;9 — 38
Selinsgrove;21;8;10;16 — 55