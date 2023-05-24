DALEVILLE — The beginning and the end were the toughest part of Josh Domaracki’s long relief appearance.
Domaracki gave up runs while he was still getting loose on a cold day, and fought a dwindling number of remaining pitches as he wrapped up the last of five straight scoreless innings.
Tyler Swineford’s RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, and Domaracki’s 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of relief, in a game that his team was desperate for him to finish, lifted Selinsgrove to a 10-9 victory over host North Pocono in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional baseball semifinal.
The Seals will play Pittston Area Sunday night at 6:30 at PNC Field, the Moosic home of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons, for the title.
Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler said he was down to bringing a fielder with just one mound appearance in or turning to a junior varsity pitcher if he removed Domaracki.
On the 103rd delivery of his 105-pitch limit, Domaracki got a game-ending strikeout with the tying and winning runs on base.
“I was just hoping he could get through that batter at 104 and face one more batter,” Beiler said. “I wasn’t ready to put that game in the hands of someone who’s not quite ready.
“I was so happy that Josh was able to deliver there, and get the job done.”
Beiler had already been forced into one reluctant pitching change after the defending champion Seals let a 6-0 lead get away against the top-seeded Trojans, champions of Division 1 of the Lackawanna League.
With dark clouds overhead, temperatures dropping fast into the 50s, and winds picking up, Beiler waited as long as he could before calling Domaracki in from center field for the lefty to take over on the mound.
“He was cold,” Beiler said. “I didn’t want to bring him in unless I absolutely had to. I certainly waited a little longer than I normally would.”
With the lead gone as North Pocono scored six times and reloaded the bases, Domaracki came in to pitch.
“If he was warmed up, I would have gone to him sooner,” Beiler said. “They were hot, and he was cold. I thought he just did an outstanding job coming in there like that.
“I told him, ‘your team needs you right now. I’m sorry you’re cold, but if there’s anybody who can do this, it’s you.’”
Domaracki hit the first batter he faced, giving North Pocono the lead, but struck out the next, ending the longest inning.
“I was just trying to get out of that inning — I didn’t get a chance to warm up,” Domaracki said. “I just had to get out of that inning, then get ready to keep going.”
The Trojans added two more runs for a 9-6 lead when Gavin Chillot, the fifth batter Domaracki faced, hit a two-run homer in the third.
It was not long, however, before Domaracki settled in, and started shutting down North Pocono to give Selinsgrove a chance to rally.
The Seals never duplicated their five-run top of the first, and they had to overcome double plays that turned the fifth and sixth into scoreless innings.
Domaracki worked a nine-pitch at bat to tie the game on a sacrifice fly while being retired for the second out of the seventh inning.
Tyler Swineford, who had been robbed by shortstop Chillot’s spectacular diving catch of a liner just inches off the dirt right behind second base for an unassisted, inning-ending double play in the sixth, ripped a clean single to right with two out in the top of the eighth for the winning hit.
Caleb Hicks walked, took second on Benjamin Gearhart’s fourth hit of the day, and scored the winning run on Swineford’s single.
DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 5A BASEBALL SUBREGIONAL SEMIFINAL
SELINSGROVE 10, NORTH POCONO 9 (8 innings)
Selinsgrove;510;200;11 — 10-14-2
North Pocono;072;000;00 — 9-10-1
Ben Gearhart, Josh Domaracki (2) and Caleb Hicks. Cole Dymek, Zach Hatala (4), Mike Paciotti (5), Jeremy Staples (7) and Aidan DeLucy.
WP: Domaracki (4-0); LP: Staples (0-1).
Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Gearhart, 4-for-4, doubles; Andrew Gephart, 2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Swineford, 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Domarcki, 2-for-3, double, run, 3 RBIs.
North Pocono: Chris Walsh, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Gavin Chillot, 2-for-5, homer (2nd, two on), 2 runs, 4 RBIs.