Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks knows what’s coming next week for his team. He’s not shying away from the talk of a matchup with Jersey Shore, but he’s made it clear to the Seals: he doesn’t want anyone thinking about the Bulldogs until after tonight.
Outside of a cursory mention of Jersey Shore, Hicks has kept the talk on one thing only: beating Juniata
“During film sessions while addressing the team, I brought up Jersey Shore,” Hicks said. “I told them we had a great win against (Delaware Valley) and we all know what’s waiting in two weeks, but right now, we have to keep them there.
“Right now, our focus has to be on Juniata. That’s a team that’s good enough to knock you off if we’re not focused on that opponent.”
Last year, it nearly happened, as injuries sapped the Seals of several strengths. While Selinsgrove took time to adjust, the Indians built a 14-0 lead before losing it in a 17-14 Selinsgrove victory. This time, Juniata coach Kurt Condo wants to see his team maintain its confidence once it meets adversity.
“We just need to control our own game and don’t panic if something goes bad,” Condo said. “We need to win our own individual battles and fight until the end. We need to be more disciplined, focus on what we can control and not give up big plays.”
Big plays sunk the Indians last week against Troy before they even had a chance to get into the game. In the game’s first 16 minutes, Juniata saw one drive end with a punt return touchdown and another with an interception returned for a score. Before the Indians knew what had hit them, they faced a 21-0 hole and the game was essentially over.
Both Condo and Hicks said that quick start resulted in a score that’s not really reflective of what Juniata can do. Fullback Seth Laub, for example, wasn’t able to have a big impact against Troy because the Indians got down too deep to run the ball effectively. But last year, Laub proved a tough opponent for the Seals’ defense, and Hicks expects this game to look more like that performance from the Indians.
“They played a highly-touted Troy team that’s supposed to be very good,” Hicks said. “Troy took it to them, so that’s a big thing to convince our kids that’s an anomaly. Juniata’s a very good team that’s physical up front.
“We’ve got to be disciplined and bring the same kind of energy we had last week against DelVal against Juniata.”
Last week against Delaware Valley, that meant taking advantage of opportunities and being in the right position. Selinsgrove forced and recovered three fumbles and came up with a big defensive stand on fourth-and-goal to emerge victorious, and Hicks said that had equal parts to do with his players’ work and the work of assistant coach Ryan Keiser, who handled defensive play calling against Delaware Valley.
“I told Ryan I was highly impressed with what he did with the kids,” Hicks said. “He’s worked with them all summer and they’ve looked fantastic. He called the right game and put the kids in the right position. From top to bottom, I’ve thought everyone on the defensive side was great.”
That likely means another tough task for Juniata, but that’s fine from Condo’s perspective. Just like Selinsgrove, Juniata’s got its own set of Bulldogs waiting for it — Meadville, the team that’s knocked them out of the postseason two years running. Unlike the Seals, the Indians won’t see Meadville until the postseason, giving them more time to learn from a tough schedule.
“We’ve been telling our kids that our first three games are going to prepare us for everything down the stretch,” Condo said. “We want to get better each week, build our confidence, learn how to deal with adversity and not quit.”