The Daily Item
UNIVERSITY PARK — Shaela Kruskie, a Selinsgrove sophomore, placed third Friday in the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational on Penn State’s cross-country course.
Kruskie finished in 19 minutes, 11.2 seconds, which was less than four seconds out of second place. Carlisle junior Vanessa Alder won the girls race (18:39.40).
Shikellamy claimed the 11th and 14th places with senior Alyssa Keeley (20:24.3) and junior Bri Hennett (20:50.2), respectively. Olivia Solomon, a sophomore, was 28th for the Braves (21:44.3), while classmate Elli Ronk was 32nd (22:15.3).
State College won the girls team title, led by second-place finisher Marlee Kwasnica. Shikellamy placed fifth, and Selinsgrove was 11th.
Selinsgrove junior Zachary Wentz and Shikellamy senior Micah Zellers were 19th and 20th, respectively, in the boys race. Wentz (17:45.6) finished just ahead of Zellers (17:46.7).
University High senior Larry Josh Edwards won in 15:04.7.
Derick Blair, a sophomore, was 38th for the Seals (18:43), who finished seventh in the team standings. Mason Cianflone, a sophomore, was 46th (19:06) for the sixth-place Braves.