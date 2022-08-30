The top two teams in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I last season could see a reversal at the top of the standings in 2022.
Lewisburg cruised to an 8-0 record to win the division title, then took the silver medal as a team in the PIAA Class 2A championships in York. Selinsgrove finished 7-1 with a loss to Lewisburg and did not advance to the state team tournament.
The tables could turn this season, though, as the Seals return all but one starter while the Green Dragons lost all their starters to graduation.
Selinsgrove coach Ray Moyer’s returning crew includes two of the top golfers in the area in seniors Sam Wetmiller, a state qualifier last season after finishing fourth in the district tournament, and Mike Felty, who placed eighth.
“We should be in the mix for the HAC-I and district titles,” Moyer said.
In addition to Wetmiller and Felty, the Seals also have senior Gannon Steimling (ninth in D4) and junior Talan Krepps (17th).
Moyer added, “Freshman Mac DeFazio will be a starter right away.”
Meanwhile, Lewisburg coach Joe Faust, whose co-ed team beat Scranton Prep, but lost to state champion Devon Prep, faces a major rebuilding job.
“Considering we lost as many seniors to graduation (12) as we have currently on the 2022 roster, it is safe to say we’ll be looking at developing younger golfers,” he said. “We haven’t discussed team scoring or accomplishment goals yet.’’
Although all five starters are gone, Faust said he looks for senior Tori Vonderheid and junior Zach Engle to help fill the void.
“Tori is the only player returning who has experience in competition, so I look to her for team leadership,” Faust said.
He said he also expects contributions from sophomores Jacob Gose, Mason Lytle and Lexi Schmadel and senior Gracie Murphy. He said Lytle and Schmadel are the only returners from last year’s team, and both have shown nice improvement so far.
Milton’s second-year coach Nate Richie, who has more veteran players this season, hopes to improve on last year’s record in what he said will still be a challenging division with a lot of good players returning.
“Every year is challenging because you never know when a golfer is going to put together a great round and go low,” said Richie, adding “I think my players can hold their own and maybe we will surprise a couple of people.”
Milton’s top returner is senior Cade Wirnsberger, a state qualifier a year ago. He led after the first day of the District 4 championships.
“Cade Wirnsberger leads by example. Every golf move he makes has a purpose and is analytical. He is always looking to improve and always learning more about the game,” Richie said.
He added that sophomore Brayden Gower has become increasingly more consistent in his shots and places himself in good positions to score and freshman Max Wirnsberger has had great practice rounds and his swing is compact and consistent.
“Any time you can add a scorer to the roster, things are going to improve,” Richie said.
Second-year coach Todd Tilford took over a young Shikellamy team a year ago and is in the same position this season, except for better numbers.
“We have a young team with a lot of first-year players,” Tilford said, “(but) we have increased the roster to 16 players (up from seven) this year, which makes practices more competitive.”
There was only one senior last year and the other six all returned.
“The goal with so many young players is to improve throughout the season,” Tilford said.
After surviving the challenge of starting a golf program after an 11-year absence, Shamokin Area golf coach Ed Smink is excited for year two.
The Indians won just one match a year ago, but equaled that total with a season-opening road victory over Sugar Valley Rural Charter.
“They are really enthusiastic, and they really enjoy it,” the second-year coach said of his Indians.
Smink said his players not only benefited from having a season of experience under their belts, but they played a lot of golf during the offseason.
“It already showed in their swings and their scores this year, and I’m really glad that they stuck with it. Many of the kids dropped six or seven strokes on their overall scores so far.”
Last year, he said, his players got an idea of what it takes to compete with the schools in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference.
Last year, competing as an independent, Shamokin beat Shikellamy and lost by just one stroke to Williamsport, which Smink said was a nice accomplishment for the first year. This season, the Indians are members of HAC-I.
The Indians equaled last year’s win total (they were 1-9) by winning their season opener last week against Sugar Valley Rural Charter at the Belles Springs course in Mill Hall. They also finished 12 out of 19 teams in Friday’s Selinsgrove Invitational at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club in Hummels Wharf.
The team’s top returner, junior Kennedy Petrovich, placed second in the girls’ competition at SVCC with a 91.
Petrovich, who played at Lourdes Regional as a freshman in the schools’ co-op program, is joined by several returning players, led by senior Mitchell Knowles and sophomores Hayden Karlovich and Lincoln Waugh.