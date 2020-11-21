Seals' Magee a quiet leader on and off field

Chris Lupolt, Selinsgrove’s boys soccer coach, knows what he has senior captain Owen Magee, a person who makes the players around him on the field better with a knowledge of the game the exceeds his years.
Magee finished the season with 19 goals and 18 assists. One of those goals and two assists came in the Seals’ recent 4-3 overtime win over Crestwood, including assisting on the game-winner, in the first round of the state playoffs. He was the MaxPreps Player of the Week for Pennsylvania for one week in late October.
“He’s one of the most knowledgeable soccer players I’ve had come through the program,” Lupolt said. “How he plays the game and understands the strategy translates into him being a coach on the field. Plus he’s a very good player, and he’s very skilled. He’s got it all.
“I’ve never had a player who has so much heart and desire to win. He’s a fierce competitor.”
Magee’s performance on the soccer field, his academic performance and commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities. The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Magee has a 3.75 GPA at Selinsgrove, balancing a schedule that includes a pair of Advanced Placement classes — European History and Statistics — with a pair of college courses at nearby Susquehanna University. He is active in his church, St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Lewisburg, but that has been limited due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Before COVID, I was involved at my church where we did things like a soup drive for the Super Bowl and a highway cleanup,” Magee said.
But when he can, he finds himself watching as much soccer as he can. He wakes up early on Saturdays to watch the English Premier League, hoping to soak up as much knowledge as he can.
“I watch a lot of soccer,” Magee said. “Every Saturday and Sunday morning, I watch the Premier League. I guess you can learn from the best, and watching soccer on TV helps me be more creative when I’m playing.”
That knowledge is evident on the field, where Magee has led the Seals in assists in each of the past four seasons.
“He’s a very unselfish player,” Lupolt said. “He sets people up and makes the people around him better. That comes from his knowledge of the game.”
“I’m all about how the team does, but it’s nice to get your own stats up,” Magee said. “Every year I’ve been here, we’ve had a prolific goalscorer which has helped me get more assists.”
Since he has often deferred to teammates throughout his career, Lupolt said it can lead some to overlook his leadership qualities, even though Magee was a team captain.
“He’s quiet, but confident,” Lupolt said. “He’s a very hard worker in the classroom, and he’s very determined. He gets along with his teammates well. He’s very respectful, a quiet leader. He’s really matured, especially over the past two years. It’s remarkable how different he is on the field. He’s calm and quiet off the field, but when he steps on the field, he’s such a competitor, and he’s full of intensity.”
“I’m definitely introverted,” Magee said. “I’m not the one in practice talking a lot, but I try to lead by example. I enjoyed being a captain, especially in games. When we were in a close game, I would try to lead the team with my work ethic.”
Magee isn’t sure he is heading to college yet or if he will be playing soccer. Right now he is keeping his options open. He is possibly looking at political science as a major, something that caught his eye during the recent election season.
“I’m mostly trying to pick the toughest courses that are available,” Magee said. “I think it’s good for colleges to see you picking classes at the highest level.”
“I’m motivated, and I certainly want to do a good job in school,” Magee said. “I like to think that I work hard. I don’t want to sound egotistical, but I do have a high opinion of myself intellectually.”
“He’s very intelligent and has achieved a lot in the classroom,” Lupolt said.