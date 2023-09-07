When Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks started his team’s film session on Monday, the knowing smiles on his players’ faces told him all that he needed to know about this week’s preparation.
Hicks didn’t have to say a word. The Seals already knew what the task was — the game they’ve had circled on their calendar ever since Jersey Shore ended their season a year ago.
“They know how big this is,” Hicks said. “It’s been eight to 10 years now where this is the game you have marked on your calendar, Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore.
“Everything I was saying, they already knew, and that’s huge. You know the kids are with you. The things you’re talking about with regards to preparation, whether that’s film, hydration, they’re on the same page. They want to win this ball game, and they’re going to do what you’re asking and what needs to be done.”
The Seals weren’t able to stand up to Jersey Shore last year, but Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish understands better than anyone that last season was an anomaly. The Bulldogs have won eight in a row over Selinsgrove, but most games between the rivals are competitive.
Not last season. Last season, along with its immense talent, Jersey Shore had an experience gap Selinsgrove could not match, leading to a 63-0 rout in the regular season when quarterback Mark Pastore and running back Tucker Teats were both injured. Both returned for the playoffs, but their presence could only make the score a more respectable 35-7 in the rematch.
This year, Pastore and Teats are healthy and the Seals have experience on their side. Gravish knows his team will have to be sharper than it’s been in the first two weeks to maintain its streak against Selinsgrove.
“We are making plans to play our best football game to this point in the season,” Gravish said. “We do need to improve on playing at a better tempo on offense, having fewer penalties and being more consistent for the duration of the game.”
Looking at the box scores hasn’t shown much inconsistency on Jersey Shore’s part. Looking at the individual plays, however, tells a different story. In their wins over Pottsville and Lewisburg, the Bulldogs have mostly maintained their standards of excellence, but have shown a few issues with ball security.
That’s common with a less experienced team, but uncharacteristic of Jersey Shore. It’s also a potential problem against Selinsgrove, which has shown a nose for the football on defense. In Week 1 against Delaware Valley, the Warriors put the ball on the ground three times and lost all three fumbles, which proved critical when the Seals held on for the win.
“They usually don’t make many mistakes,” Hicks said. “So we’ve got to be aggressive, get to the football and find a way to create some turnovers.
“When you have guys that are naturally aggressive, you don’t have to get as crazy with the blitzes and put them out of position. You can just let them be football players and do what comes naturally.”
The same holds at Jersey Shore, which is one reason why the Bulldogs haven’t seen their standards slip even as their less experienced players get used to top-level football. Jersey Shore doesn’t have a wealth of experience at its disposal this year, but the seniors it does have understand what it takes to win at this level and have passed that down to younger teammates.
“Our senior leadership and work ethic have been outstanding,” Gravish said. “They have held our team to high standards throughout the offseason, preseason and in-season practices.”
What that means is that this will be anything but easy for Selinsgrove, something they’ve known from the beginning. Each year for the past five seasons, the Seals’ path to both a conference title and a deep playoff run has been blocked by Jersey Shore. If they want to bring home their first conference title since 2015, they know that’s not happening without taking and besting the Bulldogs’ best shot.
“They’ve been here before and they’re hungry,” Hicks said. “Jersey Shore has had their number for the past couple years, so they’re hungry to get that one and keep the undefeated season alive.”