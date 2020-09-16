The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Jess Alba scored three goals, and Selinsgrove scored the final five goals to pull away for a 7-1 win over Southern Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey Tuesday.
Sydney Schmouder scored and assisted on Alba’s first goal to help the Seals to a 2-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game. The Tigers answered when Kianna Rizzo scored with an assist from Maddie Griscavage to halve Selinsgrove’s advantage.
The Seals pushed their advantage back to two when Carly Aument scored with 1:15 left in the opening quarter. Selinsgrove scored twice in the second and third quarters for the final margin.
Selinsgrove 7, Southern Columbia 1
First quarter
Sel-Sydney Schmouder (Hannah Day), 9:57; Sel-Jess Alba (Schmouder), 8:34; SC-Kianna Rizzo (Maddie Griscavage), 6:14; Sel-Carly Aument (Hannah Smullen), 1:15.
Second quarter
Sel-Leah Toskey, 7:00; Sel-Alba (Lexi Freed), 0:00.
Third quarter
Sel-Toskey (Schmouder), 6:33; Sel-Alba (penalty stroke), 4:33.
Shots: Sel, 25-3. Corners: Sel, 14-5. Saves: Southern Columbia 18 (Hanna Keller); Selinsgrove 0 (Riley Batdorf, Lonna Temple).