SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove senior Kaitlyn Eisley can't put her finger on it, and neither can coach Jessica Chappell.
"We always come back, no matter what," Eisley said. "I don't really have the words (to describe why); it's just really amazing to play on this team."
"It would be nice if we could start out strong," Chappell added with a laugh. "We always seems to start tight. We did a lot of mental work at the beginning of the season, so I think that's made a huge difference."
Whatever it is, it got the Seals another come-from-behind victory, evening their record with six games to play in the team's quest to get back to the district playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Eisley hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth Tuesday to rally Selinsgrove to a 7-5 victory over Shikellamy, the fourth time the Seals have rallied in the fifth inning or later this season for a win.
"They are staying up, and playing as team," Chappell said. "They keep encouraging each other."
Tuesday's Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game had every chance to be the end of cardiac Seals' run. In a loss to Warrior Run on Saturday, the Seals were a victim of a six-run bottom of the sixth in an 8-7 setback.
"There were a lot of tears after Warrior Run. It was really encouraging on Monday at practice that everyone digested and let it go," Chappell said.
However, against the Braves (5-7 overall, 1-6 HAC-I), there was another disaster. Leading 2-1 in the top of the fifth, Brooke Balestrini tied the score for Shikellamy with a homer over the left-center field fence. The next three hitters reached — Kianah Lenner singled, Reagan Wiest walked and Taylor Treas singled — to load the bases.
Ella Oakes followed with a double that skipped past the left fielder to the fence to clear the bases and give the Braves a 5-2 advantage.
The Seals (7-7, 5-2) came up with an answer. With one out, pitcher and nine-hole hitter Kiersten Dupert singled. Cassidy Shay followed with a single to move courtesy runner Teagan Richter to third. Kylie Hessek then singled to cut the lead to 5-3.
The Braves opted to intentionally walk Allison Beddall to load the bases for Eisley, who was surprised for two reasons. The first was she hit a rocket to the left-center field fence for a double in her previous at-bat.
The second might have helped lead to her clutch hit.
"I didn't realize I was up (so soon). I didn't think they would walk Allison," Eisley said. "So I didn't know it was my turn to hit. I was just chilling in the dugout. I think what's helped is not thinking, and I do best (at the plate), when I'm not thinking, and my head is clear."
Eisley took a big hack at the first pitch, and then deposited the third pitch over the left-field fence for a grand slam and a 7-5 lead for the Seals.
It was an particularly special hit for the Marywood-bound Eisley. She had just seven at-bats as a junior after starting behind the plate as a sophomore.
"I think last year was so rough (to watch)," Eisley said. "But this team has opened up my eyes so much. Even when we have hardships, we always find a way to bounce back."
The Braves had runners on base in each of the final two innings, but Alivya Herrold caught a sinking liner to end the sixth, and Dupert got a little pop out to the circle to end the game. Dupert finished with six strikeouts and two walks.
Shikellamy took an early 1-0 lead in the third when Lenner singled — the freshman finished 4-for-4 — and stole second. The throw from Eisley beat Lenner on the steal, but she was safe with a nifty slide — Lenner slid past the base on the right side to avoid the tag, and grabbed the bag with her right hand. After an out, Treas followed with a single to give the Braves a lead.
Selinsgrove answered in the bottom of the fourth. Beddall singled, and Eisley doubled. Maddison Burd had an RBI groundout out, and Herrold gave Selinsgrove a 2-1 lead with an RBI single.
Selinsgrove 7, Shikellamy 5
Shikellamy;001;040;0 — 5-10-1
Selinsgrove;000;250;x — 7-9-1
Taylor Treas and Reagan Wiest. Kiersten Dupert and Kaitlyn Eisley.
WP: Dupert; LP: Treas.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 1-for-3, home run (5th, solo), run, RBI; Kianah Lenner, 4-for-4, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs; Treas, 2-for-4, run, RBI; Ella Oakes, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay, 1-for-4, run; Kylie Hessek, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Allison Beddall, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs; Kaitlyn Eisley, 2-for-3, double, home run (5th, 3 on), 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Maddison Burd, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Alyvia Herrold, 1-for-3, RBI.