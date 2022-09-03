SELINSGROVE — The word rally might not do justice to what Selinsgrove did on Friday night.
Not only did the Seals trail by two scores at halftime, and already without starting tailback Tucker Teats and defensive tackle Steven Miller, junior quarterback Mark Pastore was hurt late in the second quarter, and never returned.
However, sophomore Gavin Bastian guided an 85-yard scoring drive with less than two minutes left, and Caleb Hicks picked off the first pass of the ensuing Juniata drive to clinch Selinsgrove's 17-14 win over the Indians.
"I'd say we went into halftime with a negative mindset at first," Selinsgrove senior Nick Rice said.
"To battle through so many injuries," Bastian, who had to be helped from the field at one point in the second half, said. "To be with my teammates ... everybody stepped up."
And Bastian isn't wrong, the heroes' list from Friday night against an Indians team that's made the last two Class 4A quarterfinals is almost as long as the Seals' nicked-up list.
Bastian moved from receiver to quarterback for the second half. He threw for 119 yards and a score, along with the go-head QB sneak with 1:25 left in the game.
Rice, who hadn't played much until this his senior season, had a 63-yard TD reception in the third quarter, along with a punt return inside the Juniata 20 to set up Carter Young's 36-yard field goal.
A receiver corps without its top receiver in Bastian made plays in the final drive — Ryan Gavason and Josh Domaracki both had big first down grabs on the drive — to go along with Rice's catch-and-run in the third quarter.
Hicks — one of four new starters in the Selinsgrove secondary — had two of Selinsgrove's three interceptions of Juniata quarterback Aaron Kanagy.
"It just shows we have heart. A lot of teams would have given up in that situation," Selinsgrove two-way lineman Max Maurer said. "Down 14-0 at halftime, it's not great. We were able to come back.
"That's exciting for the rest of the year."
Juniata (1-1) built its early lead thanks to two 80-yard drives, capped by Waylon Ehrenzeller's two-yard TD runs in each of the first two quarters.
The first came after the opening kickoff, and was helped by a 58-yard wide receiver screen to freshman Jasper Shepps on a third-and-six.
The second came after Shepps made a pretty toe-tap interception of a Pastore pass in the second half. On that drive, the Indians covered 16 plays, converting a second-and-17 early in the drive, and a fourth-and-5 from the Seals 16. It ate up 8:04 of the second quarter.
Pastore got hurt on the next Selinsgrove drive, and that put the Seals into a bit of scramble mode at least on the offensive side of the ball.
"All we did at halftime really was take some snaps from center, and throw the ball around a little bit," Bastian said.
Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks added: "We just had some things to adjust on defense, and get with Gavin, who quite honestly has taken only a couple of snaps, so coming up with a plan there."
Rice caught his 63-yard TD pass on the opening drive of the third quarter to cut the Juniata lead to 14-7, and the defense forced a quick three-and-out thanks to tackles for loss by Corey Rumberger and Maurer.
Rice returned the ensuing punt 27 yards to the Juniata 18, but the Seals had to settle for Young's 36-yard field goal with 6:36 left in the third.
The Seals offense sputtered, and Juniata used its running game to work 6:32 off the fourth quarter clock. Selinsgrove stopped a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-five, getting the ball back with 2:56 left in the game and without a first down since Rice's touchdown.
Bastian completed his two passes of the drive — 24 yards to Rice and 11 yards to Domaracki. A pass interference call and a 16-yard completion to Gavason had the Seals to the Juniata 31.
After a defensive penalty, Bastian hit Domaricki with a 12-yard pass to the 3, setting up Bastian's sneak two plays later for a 17-14 lead with 1:25 left in the game.
Shepps returned the kickoff to the Juniata 40, but Hicks picked off the next pass to clinch the victory.
SELINSGROVE 17, JUNIATA 14
Juniata (1-1);7;7;0;0 — 14
Selinsgrove (2-0);0;0;10;7 — 17
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JUN-Waylon Ehrenzeller 2 run (Brant Walter kick)
Second quarter
JUN-Ehrenzeller 2 run (Walter kick)
Third quarter
SEL-Nick Rice 63 pass from Gavin Bastian (Carter Young kick)
SEL-FG Young 36
Fourth quarter
SEL-Bastian 1 run (Young kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Jun;Sel
First downs;14;12
Rushes-net yards;43-188;27-76
Passing yards;64;131
Passing;4-11-3;7-14-1
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-46;3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Juniata: Waylon Ehrenzeller 16-111, 2 TDs; Seth Laub 8-26; Jacob Dickinson 7-25; Aaron Kanagy 9-20; Caleb Smith 1-12; Talan Bennett 1-1; Wyatt Ehrenzeller 1-(-7). Selinsgrove: Garrett Paradis 9-58; Gavin Bastian 11-11, TD; Derek Holtzapple 3-10; Mark Pastore 2-2; team 2-(-5).
PASSING — Juniata: Kanagy 4-11-3 for 64 yards. Selinsgrove: Bastian 6-8-0 for 118 yards, TD; Pastore 1-6-1 for 13 yards.
RECEIVING — Juniata: Jasper Shepps 1-58; Makih Hunt 1-9; Wa. Ehrenzeller 2-(-3). Selinsgrove: Nick Rice 3-79, TD; Josh Domaracki 2-23; Ryan Gavason 1-16; Reese Feldman 1-13.