SELINSGROVE — Sophomore Kaitlyn Eisley admitted to nerves as she stepped to the plate on Friday afternoon.
How could she not at least be a bit nervous?
The bases were loaded with Seals in the bottom of the ninth after Kylee Hessek was intentionally walked.
However, once she saw a few pitches, Eisley started to feel comfortable.
"It just started to turn into a regular at-bat," Eisley said.
The catcher worked a five-pitch walk to bring home Riley Batdorf, who had doubled to start the ninth, with the winning run as Selinsgrove rallied from six runs down in the bottom of the seventh to outlast its rival, 7-6, in nine innings.
It capped a wild afternoon that saw the Seals have seven hits through six innings with nothing to show in the scoring column, before the six runners in the bottom of the seventh reached and scored to tie the game, capped by freshman Allison Beddall's game-tying three-run homer.
"We had a goal today to not get down ourselves," Beddall said. "And we stayed up in the dugout even when we were losing.
"We stayed loud. We stayed ready to go."
Hessek singled to open the inning, before Eisley and Grace Landis were hit by pitches to load the bases.
Leadoff hitter Cassidy Shay finally got the Seals on the board with a two-run single. Sofia Ramer laid down a bunt for an RBI, but the ball was thrown away, putting runners on second and third.
Beddall then came to the plate, and launched a ball to left-center field to tie the game at 6-6.
"I was just looking to hit the ball up the middle," said Beddall, who hit her team-leading fifth homer of the season, all over the last nine games. "Yes, (I knew it was gone when I hit it), it felt so good."
Selinsgrove got two more runners on in, before Sydnee Leeser, who entered in relief, got out of the inning.
"We just kept leaving base runners on from the beginning of the game," said Selinsgrove assistant coach Isaac Ramer, filling in for Joel Rogers, who was away from the team. "We couldn't tie anything together, but the girls never gave up."
Selinsgrove (7-11, 5-7 HAC-I) loaded the bases in the eighth with one out. Landis singled, Shay was hit by a pitch and Sofia Ramer singled.
Leeser escaped the inning with a strikeout of Beddall, and pinch-hitter Brooklyn Scholl flew out to left field to end the threat.
In the Selinsgrove ninth, Batdorf doubled to left field. Pinch-hitter Lydia Geipel pushed a bunt past the charging first baseman, and beat Lesser's throw for a single, before Hessek's intentional walk.
Before the Seals erupted in the bottom of the seventh, it looked like the Braves would cruise to a third straight win this week, after dropping a nine-inning 2-1 decision to Mifflinburg on Monday.
The rally made a winner of freshman Kiersten Dupert in the circle. She allowed two runs in seven innings of relief, striking out four and walking two, and hitting two batters.
In their previous 27 innings this week, the Braves had allowed just three total runs.
Reagan Wiest hit a two-out solo homer in the top of the first to give the Braves an early 1-0 lead, before a three-run third inning made it 4-0.
Brooke Balestrini reached on an error and stole second. Taylor Treas walked, and both runners moved on a wild pitch.
Balestrini scored on a wild pitch, before Wiest was walked.
Katelynn Kremer promptly greeted Dupert with a two-run single to make it 4-0. Kremer was out trying to stretch the hit into a double, and Dupert got the next two hitters to end the threat.
That remained the score until the Braves (10-8, 7-7) added two more runs in the top of the seventh on Wiest's RBI fielder's choice and Allison Minnier's RBI bunt single.
Selinsgrove 7, Shikellamy 6 (9 innings)
Shikellamy;103;000;200 — 6-6-1
Selinsgrove;000;000;601 — 7-14-1
Sydnee Leeser, Katelynn Kremer (4), Leeser (7) and Reagan Wiest. Brooklyn Scholl, Kiersten Dupert (3) and Kaitlyn Eisley.
WP: Dupert; LP: Leeser.
Shikellamy: Taylor Treas, 2 runs; Wiest 1-for-3, homer (1st, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kremer 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Allison Minner 2-for-5, RBI.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 3-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Allison Beddall 2-for-5, homer (7th, two on), 3 RBIs; Riley Batdorf, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, run.