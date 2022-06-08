Ryan Reich and his Selinsgrove teammates were slated to be back on a baseball diamond today, only a few days after winning their state playoff opener.
Given the relatively quick turnaround, and depending on how the Seals fare against Upper Dublin in the Class 5A quarterfinal, Reich’s tour de force Monday was at risk of becoming a footnote in their pursuit of a PIAA championship rather than a proper bookend to a brilliant career.
Not a week after throwing 106 pitches in record heat to return Selinsgrove (21-2) to the state tournament, Reich fired a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Susquehannock at Williamsport’s Bowman Field. It was his latest masterpiece in a senior season that fulfilled the promise he showed as a freshman closer for the Seals’ 2019 state title team.
“I can’t ask for much more,” Reich said Monday. “Anything after this is a bonus. If this is my last game pitching, I’d be perfectly OK with that.
“I still got butterflies. The crowd was on their feet. ... You can’t ask for much more.”
While no one is suggesting Reich has pitched his last game for Selinsgrove, he wouldn’t be eligible to throw again until next week’s semifinal round. It’s also worth noting that Earth was buzzed by large asteroids twice in the last few weeks, one of them more than a mile wide.
“If an asteroid prevents us from playing again, I think he should sit back and really be proud of this,” Seals coach Brent Beiler said Monday. “I think it will be something he’ll cherish his entire life, and he should.”
Reich was a Little League standout who made an instant impact in his first varsity season. The freshman right-hander made 15 appearances, going 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA over 322/3 innings. He eventually settled in as the Seals’ postseason closer behind senior aces Logan Hile and Blaise Zeiders, and he had saves in the state quarters, semis and final. He worked out of an inherited bases-loaded jam with no outs in the seventh inning against Beaver to clinch the Class 4A title.
Reich’s sophomore season — and Selinsgrove’s chance to repeat — was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, the Seals’ first competing in Class 5A, ended with a gut-wrenching 1-0 loss at Wyoming Valley West in the opening game of the Districts 2/4 subregional. Reich pitched a tremendous game, striking out 11 Spartans and walking one in a two-hitter he lost on a walk-off flare to right field. He avenged that heartbreak on May 23, fanning 13 in a three-hit shutout of Wyoming Valley West that launched the Seals’ current postseason run.
“Last year, his junior year, everyone knows how that season ended — losing 1-0 despite a fantastic performance,” said Beiler. “He bettered that here (Monday). It was a little bigger moment at a big venue.”
Monday’s state opener marked Reich’s first work on the Bowman Field mound, but it followed a trend of strong outings there by Selinsgrove pitchers every three years. In 2016, Tyler Showers beat Montoursville with a six-hitter at Bowman to bring the Seals their first district championship in seven years. Hile and Zeiders combined on a two-hit shutout of Kennard-Dale there in the first round of the 2019 state playoffs.
“Played into one of the decisions I made in deciding the venue,” Beiler explained. “We had a choice to be at home (Monday), and I know we’ve had some good pitching performances here at Bowman. Plus I like the idea of a bigger park.
“We’ve been pretty successful here at Bowman. We haven’t won all of them here, but we’ve been pretty successful.”
The opportunity to pitch at a ballpark that is home to the Williamsport Crosscutters, an MLB Draft League team, and also hosts the annual Little League Classic wasn’t lost on Reich.
“It’s definitely special, especially with the atmosphere. The atmosphere is completely different from any other high school field,” he said. “In my mind I’m still playing baseball and it’s still a high school baseball game. I don’t let (the setting) get it to me, but I embrace it.”
Monday’s win brought Reich’s postseason record to 3-0 with wins at home against Wyoming Valley West, at Wilkes University against North Pocono, and at Bowman Field. His postseason ERA is 0.68 with 28 strikeouts and three walks in 20 2/3 innings this season.
“Ryan handled himself really well and pitched great,” Selinsgrove sophomore catcher Gannon Steimling said after the 3-2 win over North Pocono in 91-degree heat May 31. “We have a great seven (fielders) behind us, too. We know if we get someone on, they’re going to be there to make plays and get them out.”
Reich has posted career-best numbers across the board this season: 7-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings. He averages 11.3 strikeouts per seven innings. For his three-year career, he is 14-5 with a 1.50 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 149 1/3 varsity innings.
Upper Dublin (18-6), the District 1 champion, brings a six-game winning streak into today’s game, the last four in walk-off fashion. The Cardinals average 8.6 runs per game with an upperclassmen-dominated lineup (five seniors, four juniors), topped by senior catcher Kyle Rizzo, senior shortstop Nick Lombardo and junior third baseman Leo Soriano.
The winner of today’s game plays either District 3 champion Manheim Central (22-2) or District 12 champion Archbishop Wood in Monday’s semifinals.