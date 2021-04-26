The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Ryan Reich and Carter Horten combined to strike out 14 Mifflinburg batters in Selinsgrove’s 7-1 victory Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball.
Gannon Steimling’s three singles led the Seals’ 12-hit attack. Selinsgrove (8-3 overall, 7-2 HAC-I) got a solo home run and two RBIs from Teague Hoover, who matched Brandon Hile and Josh Domaracki with two hits.
Reich allowed one run on four hits over five innings and struck out nine. Horten finished with five strikeouts in two hitless innings.
Gavin Martin drove in Mifflinburg’s run, tying the score in the bottom of the first inning.
Selinsgrove 7, Mifflinburg 1
Selinsgrove 102 300 1 — 7-12-2
Mifflinburg 100 000 0 — 1-4-3
Ryan Reich, Carter Horten (6) and Ryan Aument. Cade Dressler, Zach Wertman (5) and Lucas Whittaker, Ethan Shoemaker (6).
WP: Reich. LP: Dressler.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 2-for-5, RBI; Nate Schon 1-for-3, 2 runs; Teague Hoover 2-for-3, home run (3rd, solo), double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Josh Domaracki 2-for-3, double, run; R. Aument 1-for-4, RBI; Gannon Steimling 3-for-4, RBI; Tucker Teats 1-for-3, run.
Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 1-for-3, run; Liam Church 1-for-3; Gavin Martin 1-for-3, RBI; Troy Dressler.
Midd-West 14, Mount Carmel 4 (5 inn.)
MOUNT CARMEL — Camden Richard and Caden Wolfley each knocked in three runs, and Midd-West opened with an eight-run first inning in a HAC-II rout.
The Mustangs sent 13 batters to the plate in the first, and scored eight times on seven hits, two walks, a hit batsman and an error.
Richard and Hunter Wolfley each had three hits in Midd-West’s 17-hit attack.
Trevor McDonald hit a two-run homer in the third inning for Mount Carmel.
Midd-West 14, Mount Carmel 4 (5 inn.)
Midd-West 802 04 — 14-17-2
Mount Carmel 103 00 — 4-6-2
Logan Rager, Julian Krainak (4) and Brayden Swineford. Damon Dowkus, Casen Sandri (2) and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Rager. LP: Dowkus.
Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 3-for-3, double, 3 runs; Camden Richard 3-for-3, run, 3 RBIs; Caden Wolfley 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Griffin Paige 1-for-3, run; Swineford 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Preston Arbogast 1-for-4, run, RBI; Krainak 2-for-3, run, RBI; Rager 1-for-4, RBI; Trey Wagner 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Trevor Sheaffer 2 runs; Easton Erb run.
Mount Carmel: Colin Lokitis 1-for-3; Reed Witkoski 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Trevor McDonald 2-for-2, home run (3rd, 1 on), run, 2 RBIs; Evan Bronkoski 1-for-3.
Central Mountain 14, Shamokin 4 (5 inn.)
MILL HALL — Peyton Johnson homered, Kaden Falls and Nathan Helms each drove in three runs, and the Wildcats scored six runs in the fifth inning to end the HAC-I game early.
Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter with seven strikeouts.
The Indians scored all of their runs in the fourth.
Central Mountain 14, Shamokin 4 (5 inn.)
Shamokin 000 40 — 4-3-1
Central Mountain 320 36 — 14-15-1
Matthew Long, E Price and Hunter Rodman. Cayde McCloskey, Ashton Probst (3), Gabe Johnson (4) and Cy Probst, Nathan Helms (5).
WP: McCloskey. LP: Long.
Shamokin: Hayden Kramer 1-for-3; Long RBI; Ethan Luta RBI; Tyler Whary RBI; Hunter Bates 1-for-3, run; Ty Neary run, RBI; Korbin Kramer RBI.
Central Mountain: Kaden Falls 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Peyton Johnson 3-for-3, home run (2nd, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Connor Foltz 1-for-1, double, 3 runs, RBI; Aiden Major 2-for-3, 3 runs; C. Probst 1-for-1, triple, 2 RBIs; Nathan Helms 2-for-2, 3 RBIs; Cru Stover RBI; McCloskey 1-for-1, double; Johnson 2-for-2, run, RBI; Levi Schlesinger 1-for-1, run; Tanner Swinehart 1-for-1, triple; Chase Brush 1-for-2, double, run, RBI.
Hughesville 4, Milton 2
HUGHESVILLE — Devin Swank tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Carter Cowburn as Hughesville broke a fifth-inning tie to defeat Milton in HAC-II.
The Black Panthers took a first-inning lead on an error, then tied the score at 3 in the third when Ethan Rowe scored on a passed ball.
Rowe allowed four runs (three earned) on just four hits over six innings for Milton.
Cowburn finished with two RBIs and struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings.
Hughesville 4, Milton 2
Milton 101 000 0 — 2-3-1
Hughesville 110 020 x — 4-4-3
Ethan Rowe and Aiden Keiser. Carter Cowburn, Devin Swank (7) and Jediah Webb.
WP: Cowburn. LP: Rowe. S: Swank.
Milton: Rowe 1-for-4, double, 2 runs; Chase Hoffman 1-for-3; Dylan Reiff 1-for-3.
Hughesville: Aiden Bartlett 1-for-2, 2 runs; Swank 1-for-3, triple, run; Cowburn 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Jackson Bower 1-for-2, RBI.
Montoursville 14, Lewisburg 1 (6 inn.)
LEWISBURG — Montoursville scored nine times across the first four innings before Lewisburg got on the scoreboard, and rolled to a HAC-I victory.
Kadyn Magyar knocked in Lewisburg’s lone run.
Montoursville 14, Lewisburg 1
Montoursville 212 405 —14-15-1
Lewisburg 000 100 — 1-4-8
AJ Llorente, Maddix Dalena (5), Greyson Rinker (6) and CJ Signor. Forrest Zelechoski, Joel Myers (4), Max Mitchell (6), Gabel (6) and Shea Girton.
WP: Llorente. LP: Zelechoski.
Montoursville: Nick Reeder 2-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Josh Burger 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Nolan Kutney 1-for-3, run, RBI; Dalena 2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Moll 1-for-4, run, RBI; Rinker 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Cameron Francis 2-for-4, 2 runs; Cogan Metzger 3-for-4, 2 runs.
Lewisburg: Owen Arndt 1-for-3; Jack Landis 1-for-2; Mitchell 1-for-3; Kadyn Magyar 1-for-2, RBI.