MOOSIC — Josh Domaracki showed off his left arm from center field to end the fifth inning.
To start the sixth, he put it on display on each pitch the rest of the way.
Domaracki threw three scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief as the Seals and the junior lefty won an extra-inning game in Lackawanna County for the second time in five days, beating Pittston Area, 5-3, in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional baseball championship game at PNC Field.
Caleb Hicks tripled in two runs with two out in the top of the eighth inning to lift Selinsgrove to its second straight subregional championship.
“Your heart is beating,” Hicks said of his eighth-inning at-bat with two on and two out. “Without a doubt, we just kept fighting. Those other at-bats I had, I was 1-for-4 (coming to the plate), but that was the only at-bat that mattered.
“I just had to do all I could to put the ball in play.”
Hicks did more than that. He hit a ball to the gap in right-center field just hard enough for it to get between the outfielders, and roll to the warning track as he raced to third and the two runners scored without a challenge.
Before Hicks got his chance, Domaracki wiped out two quality Pittston Area chances.
Selinsgrove struck first when Tucker Teats stole home in the top of third.
Pittston Area was hitless until Troy Davis led off the bottom of the inning with a 415-foot home run.
The Patriots added another run during the fourth inning and had scored again in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. They had a runner on second when Drew Menendez singled to center field.
Domaracki charged in and came up throwing, getting the strong throw home just in time to nail courtesy runner Elijah Meade at the plate.
“That was a great throw by Josh,” said Hicks, the catcher. “Once, it was hit out to him, I knew he could make a throw right on the money. He’s been our best outfielder arm all season.
“That was huge in getting the momentum back for us.”
The Seals got three straight hits with two outs in the top of the sixth to score one run, then tied the game on the only Patriots error.
Pittston Area got two of its five hits in the seventh inning, and loaded the bases with one out.
Domaracki responded by getting two straight strikeouts to send the game into an extra inning where he again struck out consecutive batters.
“He was ready to go; he’s a gamer,” Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler said of Domaracki, who struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings while throwing 103 pitches in Wednesday’s 10-9, eight-inning win at North Pocono.
Domaracki’s latest clutch performance sent Selinsgrove back to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A tournament where it reached the state championship game before losing last season. The Seals (17-6) will face the District 3 third-place team. That game is Tuesday between Lower Dauphin (18-5) and Warwick (12-10).
“We smelled blood in the water there,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “We had it. We had our opportunity right there at the end. We had our chances.
“We were right there and we just couldn’t capitalize when we needed to.”
When the Patriots did not score, the Seals did in the top of the eighth.
Domaracki was again at the center of things. He singled with one out, then Gannon Steimling singled for his third hit.
Pittston Area freshman pitcher Elijah Barr got his second out of the eighth, but hit the 105-pitch limit.
Hicks took advantage as the first batter against reliever Nick Cerasaro.
DISTRICT 2/4 CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at PNC Park, Moosic
SELINSGROVE 5, PITTSTON AREA 3 (8 innings)
Selinsgrove;000;102;02 — 5-12-6
Pittston Area 000;210;00 — 3-5-1
Tyler Swineford, Josh Domaracki (6) and Caleb Hicks. Elijah Barr, Nick Cerasaro (8), T.J. Johnson (8) and Jake Aftewicz.
WP: Domaracki; LP: Barr.
Selinsgrove: Caleb Hicks 2-for-5, triple, 2 RBIs; Tucker Teats 2-for-4, 2 runs; Josh Domaracki 2-for-4, 2 runs; Gannon Steimling 3-for-3, walk, run.
Pittston Area: Troy Davis 2-for-3, home run (4th, solo), run, RBI.