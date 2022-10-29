MILTON — Abbigail Parise scored four goals to help Selinsgrove to a 7-2 win over Mifflinburg in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals at Alumni Stadium at Milton High School.
The victory was also Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill's 100th of her career.
“I’m so fortunate to have such an amazing group of girls,” said Underhill. “I’m just so excited with this one tonight because it was a huge one for us.”
Parise wasted no time getting going, going on a great run and slotting it into the bottom left corner of the goal just three and a half minutes into play, before adding a second midway through the first half.
Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill credited both goals as important for gaining momentum and setting the tone, while Parise focused on the second goal.
“I think the second one was even more important,” said Parise. “We had a ton of momentum.”
Parise went on to complete her hat trick in the second half, later adding a fourth goal in the final minutes of the contest.
“She just is so hard to mark,” said Underhill. “She finishes so well, she’s all over the world.”
The Seals (11-8) will now face rival Shikellamy for the District 4 championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Milton High School. Mifflinburg finishes the season at 10-9.
The Seals' win avenged a 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Wildcats earlier this season.
Underhill said the team finishing on their chances, along with some positional tweaks, was the key to getting revenge on the Wildcats.
Senior captain and leading scorer Ella Magee bagged two goals, and fellow senior Amsa Courtney added another to round out the scoring for Selinsgrove.
Despite the loss, junior forward Sarah Fritz was a star for the Wildcats, scoring both of the team’s two goals. The first came at the end of the first half when she won the ball at midfield, and took it all the way to the net to score. The second was in the dying moments of the game, reducing the Seal lead to five.
The Wildcats end the season with an overall record of 10-9, and they'll return 8 out of 11 starters next season.
“They grew immensely from the beginning of the season to the end,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “So I’m proud of how they’ve been able to push this far even.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
at Milton HS
SELINSGROVE 7, MIFFLINBURG 2
First half
S-Abigail Parise, 3:28; S-Parise, 20:41; S-Amsa Courtney, 34:38; M-Sarah Fritz, 38:46.
Second half
S-Ella Magee, 49:12; S-Parise, 53:46; S-Magee, 56:22; S-Parise, 77:06. M-Fritz, 78:17.
Shots: S, 15-14. Corners: S, 3-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 4 (Laura Darrup); Selinsgrove 8 (Kirsten Yoder).