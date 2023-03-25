LEWISTOWN — Jacob Keeney scored seven goals and assisted on another as Selinsgrove's boy's lacrosse team routed Mifflin County, 16-1, on Saturday.
The win was the third in a row for the Seals, who are now 3-1.
Selinsgrove raced out to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter and then held the Huskies (0-3) scoreless over the final three quarters.
The Seals led 12-1 at the break.
Keeney finished with eight points thanks to seven goals and an assist. He scored seven goals on eight shots. Valentino Barillaro added five points, scoring three goals and adding a pair of assists.
Drew Viens added two goals.
Logan Othoudht had 10 ground balls for the Seals and Parker Atwood made four saves on five shots.
Selinsgrove hosts Mifflinburg on Tuesday before a rematch of last year's District 4 final at Lewisburg on Thursday.
Selinsgrove 16, Mifflin County 1
Selinsgrove: Jacob Keeney, 7G, A; Valentino Barillaro, 3G, 2A; Drew Viens, 2G; Andrew Sassaman, G/A; Caleb Geipel, G/A; Clayton Davis, G; Mason Dressler, G; Jonah Erb, A; Caden Baer, A; Logan Othoudt, A; Isaac Botts, A; Ty Ritter, A; Ben Bucher, A.
Saves: Parker Atwood 4, Emilio Matos 1.