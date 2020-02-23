CLEARFIELD — Nate Schon doesn’t mind the extra attention.
The defending state champion got plenty of attention Saturday.
“I love having a target on my back,” Schon said. “It means they are bringing their ‘A’ game, and that’s what I want.”
The Selinsgrove junior needed less than three minutes to win the District 4/9 Class 3A title at 220 pounds. That’s less than three minutes to win both his semifinal and final.
Schon used a lateral drop to pin Shikellamy’s Adam Young in 2:44 in the championship bout. Both Schon and Young advance to next week’s regional meet, as will five other wrestlers from the Valley.
Schon’s win over Young was the 100th of his career.
Coy Bastian also won a title for the Seals. He had five takedowns in the first two periods of the championship match at 160 pounds on his way to a 23-8 technical fall win over Gauge Gulvas from DuBois.
“I really wanted to get to my offense and not let him do anything,” Bastian said.
Bastian won his semifinal by 1-0 decision.
“I was really happy with my weight loss plan this week, and came into today feeling pretty good,” Bastian said. “But in the semifinal, my legs felt heavy. I had a hard time getting to my stuff.”
He escaped with less than a minute to go in the semifinal.
Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini was the district champion at 145 pounds. He pinned Williamsport’s Roman Marrone in 1:50 in the final.
“We wrestled in the dual meet,” said Balestrini, who won the previous match against Marrone by decision. “He was one of the few guys who took me down this year. I don’t remember what he used. I was not sure of his style, but he’s really funky.”
Balestrini built a 6-2 lead before putting Marrone in a cradle and pinning him.
Aidan Gaugler of Selinsgrove was the district runner-up at 120 pounds. Also advancing for the Seals were Steven Miller (182) and Ryan Aument (195), who both played third.
DISTRICT 4/9 CLASS 3A WRESTLING
TEAM SCORES
1. Dubois 193.5; 2. Williamsport 169.5; 3. Clearfield 158; 4. St. Marys 144; 5. Selinsgrove 138.5; 6. Cranberry 96.5; 7. Bradford 90.5; 8. Shikellamy 80.5; 9. Punxsutawney 75
QUARTERFINALS
106: Jacob Umstead (Cranberry) TF Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove), 18-2 4:37; Gage Sonnie (DuBois) MD Devan Poe (Bradford), 11-1; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Tanner Quackenbush (St. Marys), 0:33
113: Derrick Bender (Clearfield) MD Donovan Goundie (Selinsgrove), 12-3
120: Kam Stevenson (DuBois) F Damian Wolfe (Shikellamy), 0:26; Carter Weaver (Williamsport) TF Isaac Dellaquilla (St. Marys), 16-1 5:04; Carter Stanley (Cranberry) F Jacob Lucco (Bradford), 0:25
126: Nolan Barr (Clearfield) F Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 3:07; Connor Gausman (St. Marys) DEC Cadin Delaney (DuBois), 3-2; Ben Skarbek (Punxsy) F Evan Hepler (Cranberry), 5:12; Lucas Laktash (Bradford) F Riley Harris (Williamsport), 1:14
132: Trenton Donahue (DuBois) F Alex Tafoya (Cranberry), 0:34; Lane Dellaquilla (St. Marys) F Sylvan Martin (Selinsgrove), 3:12; Brady Smith (Punxsy) F Arthur Skoff (Shikellamy), 3:24; Brett Thompson (Bradford) TF Peyton Smay (Clearfield), 15-0 4:10
138: Elijah Fitton (Bradford) F Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove), 3:24; Luke Freeland (Clearfield) F Garrett Fischer (Punxsy), 0:11; Chandler Ho (DuBois) TF Gregory Tettis (St. Marys), 18-1 3:53
145: Cade Balestrini (Shikellamy) F Garrett Hogue (Cranberry), 1:45; Karson Kline (Clearfield) MD Drake Hayden (Bradford), 14-6; Tylor Herzing (St. Marys) DEC Austin Mitchell (DuBois), 8-1; Roman Morrone (Williamsport) F Teague Hoover (Selinsgrove), 2:43
152: Ed Scott (DuBois) F Vincenzo Scott (Punxsy), 0:26; Johnny Wittman (St. Marys) F Kevin Vanwormer (Cranberry), 0:52; Owen Mahon (Williamsport) DEC Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove), 13-7; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) MD Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy), 8-0
160: Coy Bastian (Selinsgrove) F Jd Graham (Clearfield), 1:19; Nick Crisp (St. Marys) F Grant Miller (Punxsy), 2:45; Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport) F Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy), 4:30; Gauge Gulvas (DuBois) F Eben Wry (Cranberry), 3:51
170: Ryan White (DuBois) F Kody Deloe (Cranberry), 3:50; Dean Hollenbach (Selinsgrove) F Cale Cooklin (Williamsport), 0:29
182: Brayden Mcfetridge (Cranberry) DEC Brett Zattoni (Clearfield), 10-8 SV; Garrett Starr (DuBois) DEC Josh Miller (Punxsy), 3-2
195: Seth Yeager (Cranberry) F Logan Krick (Shikellamy), 1:33; Ryan Aument (Selinsgrove) F Matt Bailor (Clearfield), 1:48; Garrett Eddy (Punxsy) F Michael Gow (Bradford), 0:33
220: Alex Lukaschunis (St. Marys) F Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 1:13
285: Dylan Mazzone (Bradford) DEC Trey Baney (Selinsgrove), 7-2; Alex Ohara (DuBois) F Hunter Harris (Punxsy), 0:16; Charles Crews (Williamsport) F Jake Reedy (Shikellamy), 1:50
SEMIFINALS
106: Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) F Jacob Umstead (Cranberry), 1:11; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Gage Sonnie (DuBois), 1:09
113: Brendan Orr (DuBois) MD Derrick Bender (Clearfield), 9-0; Austin Shoup (Cranberry) MD Luke Seagraves (Williamsport), 9-0
120: Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) F Kam Stevenson (DuBois), 0:56; Carter Weaver (Williamsport) F Carter Stanley (Cranberry), 5:36
126: Nolan Barr (Clearfield) F Connor Gausman (St. Marys), 2:29; Lucas Laktash (Bradford) DEC Ben Skarbek (Punxsy), 5-2
132: Trenton Donahue (DuBois) F Lane Dellaquilla (St. Marys), 1:24; Brett Thompson (Bradford) DEC Brady Smith (Punxsy), 3-2
138: Riley Bower (Williamsport) F Elijah Fitton (Bradford), 1:42; Chandler Ho (DuBois) DEC Luke Freeland (Clearfield), 7-4
145: Cade Balestrini (Shikellamy) TF Karson Kline (Clearfield), 18-3 4:00; Roman Morrone (Williamsport) F Tylor Herzing (St. Marys), 2:30
152: Ed Scott (DuBois) F Johnny Wittman (St. Marys), 1:16; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) F Owen Mahon (Williamsport), 5:20
160: Coy Bastian (Selinsgrove) DEC Nick Crisp (St. Marys), 1-0; Gauge Gulvas (DuBois) MD Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport), 14-3
170: Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) F Ryan White (DuBois), 1:33; Ravis Bobby (St. Marys) F Dean Hollenbach (Selinsgrove), 3:13
182: Derek Sunafrank (Bradford) F Brayden Mcfetridge (Cranberry), 0:20; Garrett Starr (DuBois) DEC Steven Miller (Selinsgrove), 7-0
195: Jeremy Garthwaite (St. Marys) F Seth Yeager (Cranberry), 1:03; Garrett Eddy (Punxsy) DEC Ryan Aument (Selinsgrove), 14-7
220: Nate Schon (Selinsgrove) F Alex Lukaschunis (St. Marys), 0:11; Adam Young (Shikellamy) F Xavier Barton (Cranberry), 1:19
285: Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) F Dylan Mazzone (Bradford), 1:05; Alex Ohara (DuBois) DEC Charles Crews (Williamsport), 2-0
CONSI OF 4
106: Tanner Quackenbush (St. Marys) DEC Devan Poe (Bradford), 9-8
120: Isaac Dellaquilla (St. Marys) F Jacob Lucco (Bradford), 1:21
126: Riley Harris (Williamsport) F Evan Hepler (Cranberry), 0:55
126: Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy) DEC Cadin Delaney (DuBois), 6-5
132: Sylvan Martin (Selinsgrove) F Alex Tafoya (Cranberry), 2:53; Arthur Skoff (Shikellamy) FOR Peyton Smay (Clearfield)
138: Gregory Tettis (St. Marys) F Garrett Fischer (Punxsy), 3:33
145: Drake Hayden (Bradford) F Garrett Hogue (Cranberry), 2:57; Austin Mitchell (DuBois) F Teague Hoover (Selinsgrove), 4:20
152: Vincenzo Scott (Punxsy) DEC Kevin Vanwormer (Cranberry), 8-6 SV; Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy) DEC Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove), 6-4
160: Grant Miller (Punxsy) DEC Jd Graham (Clearfield), 5-2; Eben Wry (Cranberry) DEC Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy), 4-2
195: Matt Bailor (Clearfield) F Michael Gow (Bradford), 1:53
285: Jake Reedy (Shikellamy) F Hunter Harris (Punxsy), 2:58
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106: Gage Sonnie (DuBois) MD Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove), 10-2; Jacob Umstead (Cranberry) F Tanner Quackenbush (St. Marys), 2:18
113: Luke Seagraves (Williamsport) DEC Donovan Goundie (Selinsgrove), 4-0
120: Carter Stanley (Cranberry) F Damian Wolfe (Shikellamy), 1:42; Isaac Dellaquilla (St. Marys) F Kam Stevenson (DuBois), 2:23
126: Riley Harris (Williamsport) F Connor Gausman (St. Marys), 1:29; Ben Skarbek (Punxsy) F Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 2:49
132: Brady Smith (Punxsy) F Sylvan Martin (Selinsgrove), 1:21; Lane Dellaquilla (St. Marys) DEC Arthur Skoff (Shikellamy), 6-2
138: Luke Freeland (Clearfield) F Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove), 2:04; Gregory Tettis (St. Marys) F Elijah Fitton (Bradford), 0:49
145: Tylor Herzing (St. Marys) F Drake Hayden (Bradford), 0:18; Austin Mitchell (DuBois) F Karson Kline (Clearfield), 3:36
152: Owen Mahon (Williamsport) F Vincenzo Scott (Punxsy), 1:51; Johnny Wittman (St. Marys) MD Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy), 9-1
160: Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport) F Grant Miller (Punxsy), 2:55; Nick Crisp (St. Marys) DEC Eben Wry (Cranberry), 6-2
170: Kody Deloe (Cranberry) F Dean Hollenbach (Selinsgrove), 0:50; Ryan White (DuBois) F Cale Cooklin (Williamsport), 1:23
182: Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) DEC Brett Zattoni (Clearfield), 3-1 SV; Josh Miller (Punxsy) DEC Brayden Mcfetridge (Cranberry), 6-2
195: Ryan Aument (Selinsgrove) F Logan Krick (Shikellamy), 0:29; Seth Yeager (Cranberry) F Matt Bailor (Clearfield), 4:53
220: Xavier Barton (Cranberry) F Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 2:32
285: Dylan Mazzone (Bradford) F Jake Reedy (Shikellamy), 2:54; Charles Crews (Williamsport) MD Trey Baney (Selinsgrove), 13-2
FIFTH PLACE
106: Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove) F Tanner Quackenbush (St. Marys), 0:58
120: Kam Stevenson (DuBois) DEC Damian Wolfe (Shikellamy), 7-6
126: Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy) DEC Connor Gausman (St. Marys), 2-0
132: Sylvan Martin (Selinsgrove) DEC Arthur Skoff (Shikellamy), 5-1 SV
138: Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove) F Elijah Fitton (Bradford), 4:54
145: Karson Kline (Clearfield) DEC Drake Hayden (Bradford), 6-2
152: Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy) F Vincenzo Scott (Punxsy), 1:36
160: Eben Wry (Cranberry) DEC Grant Miller (Punxsy), 3-2
170: Dean Hollenbach (Selinsgrove) F Cale Cooklin (Williamsport), 0:50
182: Brett Zattoni (Clearfield) M FOR Brayden Mcfetridge (Cranberry)
195: Matt Bailor (Clearfield) F Logan Krick (Shikellamy), 2:51
285: Trey Baney (Selinsgrove) F Jake Reedy (Shikellamy), 4:08
THIRD PLACE
106: Jacob Umstead (Cranberry) MD Gage Sonnie (DuBois), 17-5
113: Luke Seagraves (Williamsport) MD Derrick Bender (Clearfield), 11-0
120 Carter Stanley (Cranberry) MD Isaac Dellaquilla (St. Marys), 9-0
126: Riley Harris (Williamsport) DEC Ben Skarbek (Punxsy), 7-4
132: Brady Smith (Punxsy) F Lane Dellaquilla (St. Marys), 3:20
138: Luke Freeland (Clearfield) F Gregory Tettis (St. Marys), 1:19
145: Tylor Herzing (St. Marys) F Austin Mitchell (DuBois), 4:17
152 Johnny Wittman (St. Marys) DEC Owen Mahon (Williamsport), 9-2
160: Nick Crisp (St. Marys) DEC Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport), 8-2
170: Ryan White (DuBois) F Kody Deloe (Cranberry), 1:36
182: Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) DEC Josh Miller (Punxsy), 9-7
195: Ryan Aument (Selinsgrove) F Seth Yeager (Cranberry), 0:21
220: Alex Lukaschunis (St. Marys) DEC Xavier Barton (Cranberry), 5-2
285: Charles Crews (Williamsport) F Dylan Mazzone (Bradford), 1:43
FINALS
106: Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) F Evan Davis (Clearfield), 5:07
113: Brendan Orr (DuBois) DEC Austin Shoup (Cranberry), 12-5
120: Carter Weaver (Williamsport) DEC Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove), 7-6
126: Lucas Laktash (Bradford) F Nolan Barr (Clearfield), 1:18
132: Trenton Donahue (DuBois) DEC Brett Thompson (Bradford), 6-0
138: Riley Bower (Williamsport) DEC Chandler Ho (DuBois), 6-0
145: Cade Balestrini (Shikellamy) F Roman Morrone (Williamsport), 1:50
152: Ed Scott (DuBois) F Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield), 1:41
160: Coy Bastian (Selinsgrove) TF Gauge Gulvas (DuBois), 23-8 4:15
170: Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) F Ravis Bobby (St. Marys), 3:21
182: Derek Sunafrank (Bradford) DEC Garrett Starr (DuBois), 2-1
195: Garrett Eddy (Punxsy) F Jeremy Garthwaite (St. Marys), 1:45
220: Nate Schon (Selinsgrove) F Adam Young (Shikellamy), 2:44
285: Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) DEC Alex Ohara (DuBois), 5-0