HERSHEY — Here’s a scary thought for 220-pounders in the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championship: Nate Schon is getting that old feeling again.
The defending state champion steamrolled past Southeast Regional champ Chase Mielnik of Downingtown West with a 20-3 technical fall, and will be the only Valley wrestler to bring home a medal in Class 3A.
“I felt good,” Schon said. “It was tough in the first period, because I couldn’t really get to my offense, but as he got tired it kind of opened up a little bit more.”
Schon took his only loss of the season in the Northwest Regional final last week and, after getting a bit banged up in that match, he’s healthy and hungry.
“I feel like I did last year,” he said. “I feel like I’m on a mission.”
Schon will face Greensburg-Salem’s John Meyers in the semifinal round, which begins at 9 a.m. today.
“It was a very dominant performance, and that’s what we like to see heading into the semis,” Seals coach Seth Martin said.
Martin didn’t get much of a chance to enjoy the victory on Friday at the Giant Center — not when Coy Bastian lost a heartbreaking match come up one victory short of earning a medal. Shikellamy coach Pete Solomon had similar feelings after seeing two of his wrestlers — 145-pounder Cade Balestrini and 220-pounder Adam Young — fall in the blood round.
“I don’t really understand,” Martin said after Bastian’s 5-2 loss to Dillon Sheehy of Council Rock South at 160 pounds. “It’s a ruthless sport. It really is. He gave up football for a year, working non-stop with his dad, working non-stop with me. … This is heartbreaking. Heartbreaking – to get here three times and not get a medal yet.”
Bastian dropped a 12-6 decision to top-seeded Clayton Ulrey in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation match, Sheehy scored a quick takedown and led 3-2 in the closing seconds of the third period, when Bastian tried a desperation throw that resulted in another takedown for Sheehy. Bastian ends his junior season with a 35-5 record.
“I know this is going to be a devastating couple of days before he recovers mentally, but I know he’s going to jump right back on that horse and give it a go one more time for 12 months,” Martin said.
Balestrini lost a heartbreaker in the blood round. He rode out Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears in the second period and took a 1-0 lead by escaping in the third. He held off Spears for more than a minute before he was called for stalling with 25 seconds remaining. Almost immediately, Balestrini took a shot, and Spears countered it, eventually securing the match-winning takedown with 16 seconds left.
“This is a letdown that he’s not placing high at the state tournament, but that’s the nature of this tournament,” Solomon said. “It’s so tough that things like this happen.”
Balestrini, who beat Penns Manor’s Dylan Coleman earlier in the day, ends his senior season with a 33-6 record.
“He’s had an excellent season,” Solomon said. “He’s done very well, beaten some top-notch competition. He’d go wherever the best competition was, bumping up to wrestle them and help the team.”
Young edged Matthew Cruise 1-0 in a consolation match before falling 5-1 to Stephen Schott.
Schott scored a first-period takedown and led 3-1 until the closing seconds, when Young tried a throw that made the final 5-1.
“He wrestled a good match. It’s just that he and the other guy were so evenly matched,” Solomon said.
Young went 30-8 in his junior season.
“He was a solid performer, did very well, won some tough tournaments,” Solomon said.
Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument lost 5-0 to Pennridge’s Logan Green in his lone match of the day at 195 pounds. Aument went 30-11 as a junior.
“I would have been happy even if he didn’t qualify for this tournament,” Martin said. “His improvement has been incredible. Getting here, he exceeded my expectations.”