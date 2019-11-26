The Daily Item
Selinsgrove’s dominance in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I field hockey this season was reflected in the league’s Coaches All-Star Team.
The Seals received 13 all-star nods, including seven on the first team, five of them seniors.
Emily Swineford, a Bloomsburg-bound forward, led HAC-I with 21 goals and 55 points, and became the fourth Selinsgrove player to amass 200 career points. She was joined on the Coaches All-Star First Team by senior classmates Maddie Bucher, a forward; midfielders Katie Bucher and Anna Gephart; and back Gabby Kelly.
Mifflinburg, which placed second in the division, had six all-stars, including five on the first team. Shikellamy and Southern Columbia each had four honorees. Milton landed junior mid Regina Wendt on the second team.
The Seals outscored their HAC-I opponents 57-1 behind the efforts of two other first-team selections — junior mid Jessica Alba and sophomore goalie Mazzie Teats — as well as second-teamers Olivia Reichley, a junior forward; Sydney Schmouder, a freshman forward; Kelly Wolfe, a senior mid; Rita Aucker, a senior back; and junior backs Hailey Bingaman and Hannah Smullen.
Mifflinburg seniors Erica Hauger (back), Angela Reamer (forward) and Mara Shuck (mid) were joined on the first team by junior teammates Camryn Murray, a forward, and Brook Karchner, a mid. Wildcats junior goalie Jaden Keister earned a second-team nod.
Shikellamy had three first-team players — forward Olivia Cimino and back Morgan Heiser, both juniors, and freshman goalie Reagan Wiest — along with second-team forward Luxi Walz, a junior.
Southern Columbia seniors Maddie Wilcox, a forward, and Tiffany Dunkleberger, a back, joined Swineford as the only repeat first-team honorees. Tigers forward Alyssa Bond and back Jaymie Petro, both juniors, earned places on the second team.
Alba, Cimino, Karchner and Shuck were all second-team choices last year.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE DIVISION I
FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ALL-STAR TEAM
First Team
Forwards: Maddie Bucher, sr., Selinsgrove; Camryn Murray, jr., Mifflinburg; Angela Reamer, sr., Mifflinburg; Emily Swineford, sr., Selinsgrove; Maddie Wilcox, sr., Southern Columbia.
Midfielders: Jessica Alba, jr., Selinsgrove; Katie Bucher, sr., Selinsgrove; Olivia Cimino, jr., Shikellamy; Anna Gephart, sr., Selinsgrove; Brook Karchner, jr., Mifflinburg; Mara Shuck, sr., Mifflinburg.
Backs: Tiffany Dunkleberger, sr., Southern Columbia; Erica Hauger, sr., Mifflinburg; Morgan Heiser, jr., Shikellamy; Gabby Kelly, sr., Selinsgrove.
Goalie: Mazzie Teats, so., Selinsgrove; Reagan Wiest, fr., Shikellamy.
Second Team
Forwards: Alyssa Bond, jr., Southern Columbia; Olivia Reichley, jr., Selinsgrove; Sydney Schmouder, fr., Selinsgrove; Luxi Walz, jr., Shikellamy.
Midfielders: Regina Wendt, jr., Milton; Kelly Wolfe, sr., Selinsgrove.
Back: Rita Aucker, sr., Selinsgrove; Hailey Bingaman, jr., Selinsgrove; Jaymie Petro, jr., Southern Columbia; Hannah Smullen, jr., Selinsgrove.
Goalie: Jaden Keister, jr., Mifflinburg.