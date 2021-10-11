WILLIAMSPORT — Avery DeFazio and Fionia Finnerty have been playing tennis together since third grade.
After two upsets from DeFazio and some outstanding play from Finnerty, the pair guaranteed themselves at least one more day together as both advanced to the semifinals of the District 4 Tennis Singles Championships.
“It’s exciting, because it’s our senior year, and we’re doing great together,” Finnerty said. “When she upset (the) Towanda (player) that was really exciting.”
DeFazio opened the day with a victory over Montgomery’s Mallorie Myers. She pushed the pace of the match and kept Meyers off-balance throughout the match.
It seemed to carry over when DeFazio faced Towanda’s Hannah Ryck in the second round. Ryck entered as the five seed and received a bye in the opening round.
“I don’t think I came in here with the mindset I had an advantage,” DeFazio said. “I just wanted to have fun and play. It feels really good. It’s definitely surprising. I didn’t doubt myself, but I didn’t get to play singles last year.”
Not playing had no effect on DeFazio as she played a strong mental game against Ryck that allowed her to overcome difficult moments.
DeFazio dropped the second game. She then overcame a push by Ryck that forced a tiebreaker. Once in the critical moments, DeFazio rose as she took the tiebreaker 7-5.
“After I won the first match that was probably my goal,” DeFazio said. “As I kept playing, I started to think I can do this. I thought I could keep advancing. I didn’t hold myself back.”
DeFazio advanced. She then went on to beat Hughesville’s Kylie Killgore to reach the semifinals with her teammate.
Finnerty advanced with wins over Bloomsburg’s Mya Coyne and then Loyalsock’s Mia Blas to teach Wednesday’s semifinals.
“A lot of people I played today were good, but they weren’t power hitters,” Finnerty said. “I was just playing consistency points, and waiting for them to mess up. That’s typically my style game and I got lucky with the people I played against.”
Finnerty will take on Jersey Shore’s Peyton Dincher and DeFazio will play South Williamsport’s Olivia Dorner Wednesday at Central Pa. Tennis Center in South Williamsport. Dorner is the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament.
Finnerty and DeFazio don't have much to rest. The Seals open District 4 team singles today at 3 p.m. against Jersey Shore. That means Dincher and Finnerty will play on back-to-back days. T
Danville’s Sarah Bhanushali and Mariana Arnabar won their opening round matches. Lewisburg’s Garce Hiklert also won in the opening round.
District 4 Singles Tournament
at Williamsport H.S.
Round 1
1. Olivia Dorner (SW) bye; Riley Noss (CC) def. Abby Burrell (BLOOM), 6-1 6-0; Celia Shmany (JS) def. Bekah Rosario (MUN), 6-0 6-0; 8. Anna Hall (LOY) def. Adelyn Dawes (SJN), 6-1 6-0; 5. Hannah Ryck (TOW) bye; Avery DeFazio (SEL) def. Mallorie Myers (MONT), 6-4 6-0; Sarah Bhanushali (DAN) def. Brooklyn Wade (MIL), 6-2 6-1; 4. Kylie Kilgore (HUGH) bye; 3. Kara Mann (MTV) bye; Mariana Arnabar (DAN) def. Sam Ulrich (MONT), 6-2 6-2; Grace Hilkert (LEW) def. Hannah Risch (TOW), 6-3 6-4; 6. Peyton Dincher (JS) bye; 7. Fionia Finnerty (SEL) bye; Mya Coyne (BLOOM) def. Eve Jackson (SW), 7-5 6-2; Mia Blas (LOY) def. Marissa Griess (NPL), 6-1 6-1; Megan Minnig (CC) bye.
Round 2
1. Dorner (SW) def. Noss (CC), 6-0 6-0; Shemany (JS) def. 8. Hall (LOY), 0-6 6-1 6-2; DeFazio (SEL) def. Ryck (TOW), 6-4 4-6 7-5 (7-2); 4. Kilgore (HUGH) def. Bhanushali (DAN), 7-6 (7-4) 6-1; 3. Mann (MTV) def. Arnabar (DAN), 6-0 6-3; Dincher (JS) def. Hilkert (LEW), 6-1 6-1; 7. Finnerty (SEL) def. Coyne (BLOOM), 6-4 6-4; Blas (LOY), 5-7 6-3 7-5.
Quarterfinals
1. Dorner (SW) def. Shemany (JS), 6-0 6-0; DeFazio (SEL) def. Kilgore (HUGH), 6-3 6-1; Dincher (JS) def. Mann (MTV), 6-2 6-2; Finnerty (SEL) def. Blas (LOY), 6-4 6-0.