If there is a starting point for Selinsgrove’s emergence as a player on the state baseball stage, it would obviously be the Seals’ 2019 Class 4A championship victory.
The program had never before scaled such heights, and within just a few years it returned to the PIAA finals in a larger classification.
Today, Selinsgrove is scheduled to play a state quarterfinal for the third time in four seasons. The Seals face District 1 champion Strath Haven at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove at 1 p.m.
What’s lost in the unprecedented success, however, is that the team was forced to start over, almost from scratch, after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
“Just loving baseball and losing that, not being able to play, was tough,” said Bryce Shaffer, one of Selinsgrove’s five seniors who were freshmen in 2020. “No matter what the outcome of the season would have been, just not being able to play baseball was not fun.”
The Seals were denied the opportunity to defend their state crown with a team that returned virtually its entire championship lineup. “I really feel it would have been a special year,” said coach Brent Beiler.
When they returned to the diamond in 2021 and were ushered out in the opening round of a more challenging playoff format, it was fair to wonder if they’d missed the chance to build a dynasty.
“I feel like we almost had to completely reset,” said senior Jake Anders. “We had to rebuild as a team and as a family.”
Selinsgrove battled its way to the Class 5A title game last year, ultimately bowing to Bethel Park.
The Seals won for the eighth time in their last nine state tournament games Monday, setting up today’s quarterfinal date and further validating the program as a baseball power.
“It kind of opened our eyes last year that, yeah, we’re a pretty good team,” said senior Gannon Steimling. “I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team that had this kind of impact.”
Now Steimling and his classmates, who have made the most of a difficult situation, can begin to consider their legacy.
“I feel like, now, if you don’t make it to states the season’s a failure,” said Tyler Swineford. “I feel like there’s such high expectations for this program now — and it’s a blessing and a curse — but we’ve embraced it and that motivates us. We weren’t satisfied with a district championship. We constantly want more.”
‘It’s just so disappointing’
Looking back, the handshake scene was a huge red flag.
Selinsgrove traveled to Juniata for a preseason scrimmage on March 12, 2020. It was Thursday, an off day in the middle of state basketball playoffs that would never resume due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Seals had been advised to not shake hands with the Indians out of an abundance of caution. So after a strong showing by the defending state champions, the teams walked past and nodded to one another.
“We were kind of confused because we didn’t know everything about (coronavirus),” Anders said. “We didn’t know what to do. It really set us back.”
A day later, the NCAA cancelled its winter and spring championships. The state soon followed suit, at first closing schools for two weeks before eventually shuttering them for the rest of the spring semester.
“After that first scrimmage, it just took the wind out of your sails,” said Swineford. “It went so quick. You didn’t really have time to accept it and it was gone.”
It was a crushing blow for Selinsgrove’s 2020 seniors — Ben Heim, Evan Hoke, Wyatt Metzger and Josh Nylund, all starters, and Michael Beaver — poised to return for another run despite the loss of ace pitchers Logan Hile and Blaise Zeiders. The Seals enjoyed an infusion of young talent in their championship year, notably shortstop Teague Hoover and closer Ryan Reich, with another freshman class awaiting the chance to challenge for varsity time.
“I was just really bummed about it, because you work for it and you’re excited to start your high school career, and they tell you you can’t play,” said current senior Andrew Gephart. “I had an older sister (Anna) who was a senior at that time, and I was understanding how it felt for some of those seniors, so I kind of felt for them, too.”
“Baseball’s my only sport, so I had nothing to do,” Anders said. “School was taken way. We couldn’t do anything. It was tough, mentally. That whole year was just tough.”
Swineford figured to receive some varsity innings on the mound in 2020, and Steimling hoped to provide some value as a bat off the bench. Otherwise, the freshmen were able to put the situation into perspective.
“We’ve all been playing baseball since we were like four, as a group, so we knew we were definitely going to have enough of an opportunity to go back,” Shaffer said. “It was not ideal to lose our season, but we knew we still had three more and we could make an impact.”
It wasn’t as easy, though, for Beiler and his coaches to turn the page.
“It almost feels worse as times goes by, as strange as that sounds, just simply because when we look back that could have been another great year to reflect on,” he said. “We enjoyed so much that 2019 season — we reflect on it all the time. So in the moment, it’s like, ‘Wow! We lost this great year. We could have had a great team again.’ As time goes by, and you run into the people from that team, it’s just like, Man, it is so disappointing.
“It’s just so disappointing.”
‘This is the real deal’
When the Seals resumed play in 2021, the game had changed.
The PIAA re-classified schools based on enrollment figures, and Selinsgrove baseball was labeled a Class 5A program. Due to that shift — and the fact District 4 had only two such programs — Selinsgrove and cross-river rival Shikellamy were forced to a play postseason ball in a subregional with District 2. Both teams lost 1-0 heartbreakers in the first round, with Wyoming Valley West walking off the 15-win Seals.
“We knew we were better than how we performed that year, and that we had a chance to go back (to states),” said Shaffer. “That kind of fueled us even more, to be like, Now everyone’s expecting us to not do as well, so we’ve got to ramp it up and perform even better.”
Selinsgrove began last season by storming to 10 consecutive wins en route to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title. The Seals blanked Valley West behind Reich to open subregional play, and then beat Pittston and North Pocono to claim the championship and a state playoff berth. From there, the last three in a series of four, one-run wins carried them back to Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the state final.
“I had these thoughts before the state championship, I was, like, Man, I was an eighth grader, sitting there watching those guys play and win, and now I’m going to be in that same dugout, same field, doing the same thing they were doing,” said Gephart. “It was like, Man, this is a really cool opportunity. We’re back.’
“With having Teague and Ryan in there to lead us, because they were the only two who experienced that, and kind of bring the rest of us who had never experienced that level, it really kind of came full circle.”
Bethel Park’s Evan Holewinski and Reich matched zeroes for three innings. The Black Hawks went ahead on solo homer and added three runs in the sixth to back Holewinski’s three-hit shutout. The 5-0 loss was a bittersweet end to a 23-win season, but it was a significant accomplishment for a team in its second year in Class 5A.
“Going into last season, taking with Reich and Teague, there was a sense that we can do it again. There was, honestly, that confidence from the beginning,” said Swineford. “I always thought, because of the mix of players that we had, that was the year we had to cash in, and we did. I think we can cash in this year, too.”
Reich moved on to Seton Hall, where he went 1-1 (three saves) with a 2.51 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings in 18 appearances (one start) this spring. Hoover went to Indiana (Pa.) to play for Lewisburg graduate and former major league pitcher Steve Kline.
Had they played in the 2020 season, Reich may have pushed his school record of 245 strikeouts to 300, and Hoover may have finished as the program leader in hits, runs scored and stolen bases.
Both were integral to the Seals’ state runs and the program’s rise.
“I think last year kind of gave us that idea that we are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future,” Beiler said. “We lost the 2020 year and the majority of that squad moved on. Now we have a whole new squad, led by Teague and Ryan, and we get right back up there again. This is the real deal.”
Enhancing the legacy
When Selinsgrove won the 2019 state championship, it raised the bar for every ballplayer in the district from varsity to T-ball. The team’s success last season and this year validated that title, removing any notion of it being a fluke or a one-off.
“As an eighth grader, seeing that team win states, I want to be a part of that,” Swineford said. “Seeing that as a possibility, it makes it realistic.”
The Seals continue to enhance their legacy. After repeating as Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional champions, they knocked off defending Class 6A champion Warwick in Monday’s state opener.
“We have a heck of a group,” said Steimling. “It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime thing to have this many good ballplayers around and enjoy our time together.”
“To have a chance to go back-to-back to a state final is definitely something I’ll never forget,” Shaffer said. “It’s definitely an honor to be a part of what we have going on now.”
Strath Haven, a state qualifier for the third consecutive year, is in the quarterfinals for the first time in that stretch. The Panthers (20-4) lost in the first round last year to Archbishop Wood, which Selinsgrove beat in the semifinals.
“I already do appreciate being a part of this, ever since my sophomore year,” said Anders. “Although we didn’t go very far (in 2021), still being a part of that team and those players that were on that 2019 team, and last year being in that state championship situation and hoping to make that same climb again this year, I will always appreciate that, being a part of, I’d say, a dynasty.”
Selinsgrove practiced at its indoor facility Wednesday to avoid air-quality concerns. The Seals gathered at the end of the workout to discuss the plan for today’s game, from departure time to lineup specifics. They broke down the huddle with the rallying cry of “family” before going their separate ways.
They’ll break their last huddle at some point in the next two weeks, perhaps as soon as this afternoon, but they’ll forever be family. They’ll be remembered for reviving the program’s championship momentum when that wasn’t a given, and counted among founders of whatever future success comes the Seals’ way.
“Depending how it pans out I’ll look back on it that way, but definitely these past couple years from 2019 have been special,” said Gephart. “It depends on how the rest of these guys keep going. The ball has to keep rolling.”