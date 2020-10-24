COAL TOWNSHIP — With senior cornerback Brett Foor on crutches, and the Shamokin passing offense on the docket Friday night, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks had reason to be concerned.
However, with a strong pass rush — along with some inspired play from juniors Nate Aument and Conner Grove on the outside — the Seals limited the Indians to just 72 yards through the air, and Selinsgrove scored on its first two possessions on its way to 20-7 victory over the Indians at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
“I thought our secondary played a great game,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “Without Brett, I thought both Grove and Aument played a great game.”
Shamokin’s Brett Nye had thrown for at least 250 yards in each of his last three games. The sophomore was 11-of-21 for 72 yards Friday.
Nate Aument said, “Conner Grove did a great job, shutting down the opposite side. They had me staying on the wide side of the field.”
Selinsgrove’s secondary limited Billy Delbaugh (29.8 yards per catch) to just five catches for 31 yards. The Seals’ pass rush played a huge role, as well, picking up five sacks. Senior lineman Nate Schon dominated two blockers most of the game as the Indians had just three first downs midway through the third quarter.
Take away Max Madden’s 61-yard TD run in the third quarter, and the Seals allowed just 101 yards on 52 plays. It’s the sixth time in seven games Selinsgrove (4-3) allowed one score or fewer.
The Indians (4-3) had the ball to open the game, and Delbaugh took an end-around nearly 70 yards to inside the 10 on the first play from scrimmage. The play was called back for a holding penalty, and Shamokin was ultimately forced to punt to midfield.
On a third-and-5 from the Shamokin 34, Teague Hoover ran off-tackle and down the right side to give Selinsgrove a 7-0 with 7:22 left in the first quarter. Schon stopped the next drive, blowing up a third-down pass, allowing Aaron Rothermel and Corey Rumburger to drop Nye.
The Seals then went 69 yards in nine plays, scoring on Brandon Hile’s 2-yard surge to the end zone with 33.5 seconds left in the first quarter. The big play on the drive was a 52-yard pass from Coy Bastian to fullback Ryan Aument to the Shamokin 4. The PAT was missed, giving the Seals a 13-0 advantage.
Neither team did much more offensively until Madden’s TD run that came with 3:27 left in the third. Madden picked up about 10 yards on the play before bowling over a Selinsgrove tackler and outracing the rest of the defense for the touchdown.
Shamokin’s defense stopped Selinsgrove on a three-and-out, with momentum seeming to swing toward the Indians. The Seals’ defense stopped back-to-back runs for no gain, and, after a penalty, stuffed Delbaugh for a 2-yard loss back to the Indians’ 19. Hile took the ensuing punt on the run near midfield and returned it 13 yards to the Shamokin 38.
Ryan Aument had two big plays on the final scoring drive. Shamokin’s Ian Paul shot the gap perfectly, and got to Bastian and Aument immediately at the handoff point. Aument was able to break free 3 yards behind the line, and turn it into a 9-yard gain for a first down. Two plays later, he caught an 11-yard pass to move the Seals to the Shamokin 2. Bastian scored on a keeper to give the Seals a 20-7 lead with 8:45 left in the game.
“It was 13-0 at the half, and Shamokin was able to score,” Hicks said. “Credit to our guys. We settled back in on defense, and gave the offense a short field. (The offense) capitalized, and we were able to put the game away.”
It was an almost perfect evening for the Seals, who avenged an earlier 16-0 loss and clinched home field for next week’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal with the Indians.
However, Shamokin drove to the Selinsgrove 24 on its next possession. Hile and Ryan Aument stopped Madden for a 7-yard loss, and Schon sacked Nye on fourth-and-18 to end the drive. Schon slammed Nye to the ground on the play and was ejected, meaning he’ll have to miss the next two games.
“It’s a shame for Nate; he just got back (from injury), and he’s a senior,” Hicks said. “But we’ve played without him before (this season). It will have to be ‘next man up.’”
SELINSGROVE 20, SHAMOKIN 7
Selinsgrove (4-3)`13`0`0`7 — 20
Shamokin (4-3)`0`0`7`0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Sel-Teague Hoover 34 run (Kyle Ruhl kick)
Sel-Brandon Hile 3 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
Sham-Max Madden 61 run (Carson Ososkie kick)
Fourth quarter
Sel-Coy Bastian 1 run (Ruhl kick)
Team statistics
`Sel`Sham
First downs`7`7
Rushes-net yards`45-106`32-90
Passing yards`67`72
Passing`3-4-0`11-21-0
Fumbles-lost`2-0`2-0
Penalties-yards`10-73`6-50
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Teague Hoover 11-52, TD; Brandon Hile 13-28, TD; Ryan Aument 8-17; Coy Bastian 9-13, TD; Ryan Straub 2-2; Team 2-(-6). Shamokin: Max Madden 14-100, TD; Aaron Frasch 6-12; Ian Paul 3-5; Tyler Whary 1-0; Billy Delbaugh 2-(-3); Brett Nye 6-(-24).
PASSING – Selinsgrove: Bastian 3-4-0, 67 yards. Shamokin: Nye 11-21-0, 72 yards.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Aument 3-67. Shamokin: Delbaugh 5-31; Ryder Zulkowski 3-23; Frasch 1-10; Colin Seedor 1-7; Whary 1-1.