SELINSGROVE — Bella Auman and the other newcomers in Selinsgrove's defensive backfield came of age so suddenly in Saturday's Turf Fest Tournament that it was fair to wonder if their Gatorade had been replaced by Miracle-Gro.
The Seals faced a pair of 2021 Class A state semifinalists in their annual round-robin event, and they defended the cage as though it was Fort Knox, posting a 4-0 win over Line Mountain before bowing to Wyoming Area in a shootout, 3-2, at Bolig Memorial Stadium.
"It hurts to lose in shootouts, but we wouldn't even get there — that wouldn't have even been a game — if not for the effort of that whole group that rotated in there (defensively)," said Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb. "They replace each other so well. That's the stuff that puts you in position to win games."
Line Mountain was blitzed by Wyoming Area in the day's other matchup, 8-0, after the Warriors scored three times in the game's first 2 minutes, 2 seconds. The Eagles (3-4) were not credited with a shot in either game, and lost for the fourth time in five days.
"This week we've been struggling transitioning defensively to offensively, and we made some adjustments (Friday)," said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. "So I don't want to say we're trying to get used to everything, but we're trying to make adjustments. Doing it on turf and doing it against a team like Selinsgrove or Wyoming, it's not easy."
The Seals (6-4) struggled through a rare three-game slide in the aftermath of losing all-state senior midfielder Alayna Davis (the glue to their transition game) to a season-ending knee injury on Sept. 8. Cassidy Kibler, a senior, shifted from forward to midfield, joining classmates Anna Kratzer, Kylee Hessek, and Ava Blair, as well as juniors Ali Beddall and Lexi Felty in the group who play in front of freshman goalie Auman.
"I think we really stepped up. We had a hard loss with Alayna, but we've definitely come back as strong as we could," said Auman, who made 14 saves against Wyoming Area to help get the game to a shootout. "I definitely cannot do it without my defense. I think my defense and I have really become like a brick wall."
After converting three of its first four penalty corners in the win over Line Mountain, Selinsgrove went 2-for-2 in the opening 9 1/2 minutes against the Warriors. Lexi Freed scored both of the goals after notching a pair of assists in the Line Mountain game.
"When we practice corners, our (attackers) always get in there right away," said Freed, a junior forward who upper her career total to 55 points. "So when I take my shot, they're just there to tip in and it just works out."
Hessek made the first of her two defensive saves against Wyoming Area in the first quarter, between Freed's goals. She made the second midway through the third quarter to preserve a 2-1 lead, but the Warriors punched in the equalizer with 72 seconds left in the period.
""We've got a long road to districts, and we obviously want to make it to states, and our backfield is completely new ... and they're all great," said Seals senior mid Sydney Schmouder, who upped her career total to 75 points. "They really stepped up to the plate today, and I think it really just shows how well we work as a team. We can rely on our backfield, and that's really important."
The Seals had four of their eight total corners in the final minute-plus of regulation, but they couldn't crack Warriors freshman goalie Rylee Muniz then or in a 10-minute overtime.
In the shootout, Schmouder and Ali Bucher converted Selinsgrove's first two tries, but Muniz stopped the next two while Wyoming Area made four in a row after missing its first.
"We saw (Wyoming Area's) physicality and the level of play (against Line Mountain)," said Erb, "and I think we just wanted to prove ourselves that we could hold our own against that kind of skill and that style. It was a challenge, and these are the kinds of kids that rise to a challenge."
Wyoming Area couldn't have started better against Line Mountain, changing the score with each of its first three shots — including goals from Michigan State commit Bianca Pizano and UMass pledge Alexys Moore. The Eagles gave up a second-quarter goal to Moore, but they kept the score at 4-0 until midway through the third. The Warriors then had a series of four goals in 9:44 bridging the final periods.
"Obviously, everyone's going to make mistakes, but we all learn from them and, in the end, it makes us better as a team," said Eagles senior back Christine Horning, who had a defensive save against Selinsgrove. "We've been playing a lot of tougher teams, and we just need to boost up our mindset a little bit."
Line Mountain lost freshman goalie Miley Brezgel to a concussion after a collision in the circle with 12:51 to play against Wyoming Area. The Warriors went up 7-0 on the resulting penalty stroke. Jasmine Schaffner finished in the cage for the Eagles, recording a save. Brezgel made eight saves in the loss to Selinsgrove.
"You have to figure out how to bounce back when you're beat up," said Fessler. "Our girls knew it wasn't going to be a walk in the park. We want to make adjustments for the long term, and, sometimes, the short term suffers because of it."
TURF FEST TOURNAMENT
At Selinsgrove H.S.
Selinsgrove 4, Line Mountain 0
First quarter
S-Ali Beddall, 3:54.
Second quarter
S-Ali Bucher (Lexi Freed), 7:44; S-Carly Aument (Freed), 6:43.
Third quarter
S-Bucher (Sydney Schmouder), 9:04.
Shots: S 12-0. Corners: S 8-3. Defensive saves: LM, Christine Horning. Saves: Line Mountain 8 (Miley Brezgel); Selinsgrove 0 (Bella Auman, Emily Gelnett, Katie Varner).
Wyoming Area 8, Line Mountain 0
First quarter
WA-Lyla Rehill (Bianca Pizano), 14:31; WA-Pizano, 12:54; WA-Alexys Moore, 12:40.
Second quarter
WA-Moore (Rehill), 9:11.
Third quarter
WA-Moore (Nina Angeli), 6:23; WA-Angeli, 2:44.
Fourth quarter
WA-Pizano (penalty stroke), 12:47; WA-Ella McKernan (Angeli), 11:39.
Shots: WA 12-0. Corners: WA 10-1. Cards: WA, Moore (4th, 2:13 green). Saves: Line Mountain 4 (Brezgel 3, Jasmine Schaffner 1); Wyoming Area 0 (Rylee Muniz).
Wyoming Area 3, Selinsgrove 2 (SO)
First quarter
S-Freed (Schmouder), 13:53; S-Freed (Cassidy Kibler, Schmouder), 5:31; WA-Rehill (Pizano), 3:54.
Third quarter
WA-Julianna Gonzalez (Pizano), 1:12.
Shootout
Wyoming Area: McKernan, miss; Ainsley Flynn, make; Angeli, make; Rehill, make; Pizano, make. Selinsgrove: Schmouder, make; Bucher, make; Kibler, miss; Beddall, miss; Freed, no attempt.
Shots: WA 16-10. Corners: WA 11-8. Cards: WA, Moore (3rd, 11:25, green); Gonzalez (4th, 13:53, green); Moore (OT, 1:21, green). Defensive saves: S, Kylee Hessek 2. Saves: Selinsgrove 14 (Auman); Wyoming Area 8 (Muniz).