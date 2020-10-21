Seals standout Schon pledges to Iowa State

The Daily Item
Selinsgrove wrestling standout Nate Schon committed to Iowa State late Tuesday night, making the announcement on Twitter.
Schon, also a standout football and baseball player for the Seals, will begin his senior season with a 105-6 overall record, a mark that includes 66 pins and 80 total bonus-point wins in three seasons. He won a state championship at 220 pounds in 2019, and finished second at 220 this past season to Bucknell freshman Dorian Crosby, who wrestled at Erie Cathedral Prep in high school.
Schon, the No. 5-ranked recruit in the country according to Mat Scout, joins a Cyclones program on the upswing. Iowa State, maybe best known as the alma mater of Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson, qualified nine wrestlers for the 2020 National Tournament — postponed by COVID-19 pandemic — the most since the 2010 season, and produced two Big 12 champions for the first time since 2014.
Iowa State coach Kevin Dressler led the team to a 7-1 record in Big 12 duals, tying Iowa State for first place with Oklahoma State for the conference title. Dressler took over the program in the 2017-18 season after the Cyclones won just one meet the previous season.
Schon joins a recruiting class with four others rated in the top 200 in the U.S., including Conor Knopick, also ranked in the top 30, a Cadet Greco-Roman National team member.