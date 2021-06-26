Selinsgrove girls track and field coach Mike Stebila is understandably proud of his daughter Madison. She is, after all, not only his daughter but one of his top athletes as well.
The coach gained a measure more of pride for his daughter during the lost season of 2020, when all spring sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Madison Stebila — this season’s Daily Item Field Athlete of the Year — and her teammates were disappointed, she took the opportunity to improve as best she could, even without the experience of a full season.
“She started improving by lifting weights non-stop,” Mike Stebila said. “She got stronger, and was able to increase her stamina.”
Madison Stebila had already shown great promise. She was second in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump at the 2019 District 4 3A championships. Her work ethic during the year she didn’t have a season prepared her well for the 2021 season, her senior year.
Madison Stebila was a double winner at the 2021 district meet, taking the high jump at 5 feet, 1 inch and the triple jump at 34-6.75. In addition, she was third in the long jump for the district champion Seals.
She also won the high jump at the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Central Sectional, was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
“I think I had a great year,” Madison Stebila said. “Coming off the COVID year, I couldn’t have asked for more. Losing a season was disappointing, but it made this season even better.”
As a field coach, Mike Stebila admits he’s a little biased, but he feels the field event athletes had more of a challenge because of COVID than the runners.
“I don’t want to take anything away from runners, but they could always go out and run,” he said. “COVID cost everyone in the field events a little more because of the technique involved in the events. Those kids couldn’t just find a place to practice. I think, in general, if you look at results this season, the field events were down this year, and I think that’s a big reason.”
Still, a big reason Selinsgrove won the district championship was because of its dominance in the field events. In addition to Madison Stebila, Annalise Bond (pole vault), Lillian Poust (long jump) and Kyleigh Elsayed (shot put, discus) won district titles for the Seals, and Bond took second at the state meet.
Madison plans to jump at Millersville University, where she plans to major in mathematics education. She said will definitely do the high jump and triple jump, and perhaps compete the long jump as well. However, she said the main thing she wants to do is just be a team player.
“One goal I have is to keep improving my own individual performances,” she said. “But I also want to be a point scorer for the team.”
Mike Stebila says one of the most satisfying things about coaching his own daughter was seeing her progress over the years.
“I put together a little graduation video for her, and I had a shot of her the first time she ever (high) jumped,” he said. “It’s been very rewarding to watch her progression over that time.”