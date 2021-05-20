WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove's Madison Stebila was a double winner Thursday on the first day of the District 4 track and field championships, winning the girls 3A high jump and triple jump.
Stebila jumped 5-foot, 1-inch in the high jump, defeating Shamokin's Madison Lippay by two inches, then came back to win the last event of the evening, the triple jump, with a leap of 34 feet, 6.75 inches.
Other Valley winners on a sparse first day of competition were Selinsgrove's Kyleigh Elsayed in the 3A shot put, Lewisburg's Madison Downs in the 2A discus, and both Lewisburg and Shikellamy's 3,200-meter relay teams, which won in 2A and 3A, respectively.
Stebila acknowledged her competition with Lippay, a sophomore, but said she tries to focus on her own work.
"I try to compete with myself as much as with other people," Stebila said. "That way I can keep improving. I was really disappointed like everyone else that we didn't have a season last year, but I spent the time trying to get better and stronger, by lifting weights and running to build up the stamina I would need."
Stebila won the triple by more than a foot over Jersey Shore's DaVon Walker.
Elsayed had a heck of a time in winning a very tight shot put. She fouled on two throws, then finally tossed her winning shot of 33 feet, 7.5 inches on her last throw. In addition, she won a competition in which the top five throwers were within a foot of each other.
"I expected it to be close, and then I fouled twice and really made it tough," Elsayed said. "I just said to myself that this might be my last throw and to make it my best and it worked out."
Downs was disappointed in her winning discus throw of 118 feet, 11 inches but nonetheless pleased to be moving on to Shippensburg.
"It was a good day, but I just had a normal day," she said. "The discus is my favorite (throwing) event, so I was a little disappointed, but I really want to go and do as well as I can at states after last year."
Mount Carmel's Dani Rae Renno also advanced in the discus with a runner-up finish.
Lewisburg and Warrior Run both advanced in the 2A 4x800, running a scintillating race. Lewisburg ancho Elena Malone hauled in Warrior Run's Lauren Trapani on the final leg with a 2:18 split to give the Green Dragons the win in 9:33.62. Warrior Run was second at 9:37.09, and third-place Danville just missed advancing by three seconds.
"I know she (Trapani) is a very good runner, both cross-country and track," said Malone. "I just tried to run as hard as I could and get to a point where I thought I could get by her. Now we're going to try to lower our (personal record) even more at states."
Also on the Lewisburg team were Kyra Binney, Sarah Mahoney and Maggie Daly. Other Warrior Run runners were Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman and Sage Dunkleberger.
Shikellamy won the 3A 4x800 in 9:59.98, topping Williamsport by five seconds. Runners on the Braves team were Wiley Egan, Olivia Solomon, Alyssa Keeley and Emma Strausser.
DISTRICT 4 TRACK AND FIELD
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Finals (Top two advance to states)
4x800 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Kyra Binney, Maggie Daly, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone) 9:33.62; 2. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani) 9:37.09; 3. Danville (Hanna Bartholomew, Bella Johns, Coyla Bartholomew, Grace Petrick) 9:53.84; 4. Montoursville, 10:07.24; 5. Mount Carmel (Maggie McCracken, Talia Mazzatesta, Molly McCracken,Caroline Fletcher) 10:09.90; 6. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Annabel Reck, Kate Moncavage), 10:13.25; 7. Hughesville 10:14.30; 8. Milton (Mackenzie Lopez, Emma East, Katie Miller, Cierra Getz), 10:14.37.
Discus: 1. Madison Downs, Lew, 118-11; 2. DaniRae Renno, MC, 107-1; 3. Sydney Hoffman, WR, 103-11; 4. Caillie Fish, Dan, 100-1; 5. Paige Howell, NEB, 99-9; 6. Briannan Eckard, Dan, 97-8; 7. Karlee Wallis, Hu, 97-6; 8. Alyssa Reisinger, MC, 89-6.
Long jump: 1. Sophia Gardner, Loy, 17-9.75; 2. Charly Schlauch, Bl, 16-11.25; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lew, 16-7; 4. Morgan Harris, Lew, 16-6; 5. Carlize Slusser, Will, 16-2.50; 6. Loren Gehret, SC, 16-0.50; 7. Rhys Pursel, SC, 15-11; 8. Porschia Bennett, Tow, 15-10.75.
Preliminaries
(16 advance to semis)
100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, CC, 12.60; 2. Janae Bergey, Mil, 12.72; 3. Natalya Heard, Bl, 12.86; 4. Asha Hohmuth, Lew, 12.93; 5. Regi Wendt, Mil, 12.95; 6. Elizabeth Manning, SW, 13.01; 7. Kylie Bieber, Hu, 13.13; 8. Olivia Haley, Wy, 13.24; 9. Anneliese Getola, Troy, 13.28; 10. Andi Gutshall, Bl, 13.15; 11. Bryn Derrick, Hu, 13.37; 12. Alainya Sherwood, Hu, 13.54; 13. Charlize Slusser, Will, 13.25; 14. Torrance Spicher, Lew, 13.50; 15. Grace Sherman, Troy, 13.51; 16. Rilee McMahan, CC, 13.55.
100 hurdles:1. Siena Brazier, Lew, 16.01; 2. Charly Schlauch. Bl, 16.09; 3. Claudia Morris, MC, 16.19; 4. Madeline Ikeler, Lew, 16.20; 5. Makenna Dietz, MW, 16.88; 6. Camryn Pyle, MW, 17.09; 7. Brynna Zentner, Bl, 17.11; 8. Madison Cardello, Lew,17.28; 9. Sarah Gardner, Hu, 17.35; 10. Ruby Podeschi, CC, 17.57; 11. Alexis Beaver, Mil, 17.80; 12. Makayla Miller, Hu, 17.82; 13. Chelsea Hungerford, Will, 17.81; 14. Brianna Henry, EJ, 17.82; 15. Anneliese Getola, Troy, 17.83; 16. Sarah Sharp, Dan, 18.25.
Semifinals
(8 advance to finals)
100: 1. Gearinger, CC, 12.59; 2. Heard, Bl, 12.65; 3. Bergey, Mil 12.89; 4. Manning, SW, 12.97; 5. Wendt, Mil, 12.92; 6. Hohmuth, Lew, 13.01; 7. Gutshall, Bl, 13.12; 8. Bieber, Hu, 13.18.
100 hurdles: 1. Schlauch, Bl, 15.83; 2. Brazier, Lew, 16.04; 3. Morris, MCA, 16.20; 4. Ikeler, Lew, 16.37; 5. Zentner, Bl, 16.45; 6. Dietz, MW, 16.75; 7. Pyle, MW, 16.68; 8. Cardello, Lew, 17.16.
3A girls
Finals
(Winner advances to state meet)
SQ (state-qualifying standard met)
4x800: 1. Shikellamy (Wiley Egan, Olivia Solomon, Alissa Keeley, Emma Strausser) 9:59.98; 2. Williamsport 10:04.66; 3. Selinsgrove (Shaela Kruskie, Olivia Hoffman, Zoe Tomko, Breia Mayes), 10:05.46; 4. Jersey Shore 10:25.19; 5. Athens, 10:37.82; 6. MIfflinburg (Taylor Beachy, Marissa Allen, Maria Darrup, Ella Shuck) 11:02.26.
High jump: 1. Madison Stebila, Sel, 5-1; 2. Madison Lippay, Sham, 4-11; 3. Avery DeFazio, Sel, 4-9; 4. Elizabeth Sheesley, Miff, 4-7; 5. Lauryn Michaels, Shik, 4-7; 6. Maddy Fertig, Sel, 4-7.
Triple jump: 1. Madison Stebila, Sel, 34-6.75; 2. Devon Walker, JS, 33-2.75; 3. Cameron Hoover, Shik, 33-0.5; 4. Zoey Pophal, Will, 32-6.25; 5. Maya Trump, Will, 32-1; 6. Mya Thompson, Ath, 31-6.
Shot put: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Sel, 33-7.5; 2. Meghan Bussey, Shik, 33-1; 3. Luseane Ma'afu, Will, 32-9; 4. Aubrey Shultz, Sham, 32-8.5; 5. Elizabeth Zalar, Sham, 32-6; 6. Brianna Massey, Shik, 31-11.
Semifinals (Top 8 advance to final)
100: 1. Tionna Collier, Will, 12.77; 2. Sophia Feathers, Shik, 12.92; 3. Jordan Moten, Shik, 12.93; 4. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Sel, 13.05; 5. Madison Maihle, JS, 13.26; 6. Abigail Corson, JS, 13.32; 7. Ally Shaffer, Miff, 13.77; 8. Makaylah Johnson, Will, 13.82.
100 hurdles: 1. Jessica Robinson, Will, 16.59; 2. Gina Carapelluci, Sham, 17.10; 3. Anyae Grissom, Will, 17.10; 4. Abby Parise, Sel, 17.43; 5. Prynn Sidleck, Will, 17.11; 6. Ava Blair, Sel, 17.52; 7. Makayla Weber, Miff, 17.76; 8. Madelyn Gerst, JS, 17.94.