BELLEFONTE — Carly Aument, Shaela Kruskie and Abby Parise combined to win each individual event on track to help Selinsgrove sweep East Juniata and Bellefonte on Saturday.
Selinsgrove beat Bellefonte, 99-51 and East Juniata, 140-10. Bellefonte beat East Juniata, 132-17.
Aument won the 100 (12.35), 200 (25.56) and 400 (1:00.16). Kruskie won the 800 (2:30.59), 1,600 (5:32.63) and 3,200 (12:18.05). Parise took the 100 hurdles (16.0) and 300 hurdles (47.37) for the Seals (2-0). Parise also won the long jump.
Selinsgrove also won two of the three relays as well, dropping just the opening event on the track, the 3,200 relay.
On the boys side, Logan Rodkey won the 100 (11.22) and 200 (22.99), and the Seals swept all three relay events to claim the tri-meet over East Juniata and Bellefonte.
The Seals beat Bellefonte, 98-52, and East Juniata, 117-32. Bellefonte knocked off the Tigers 86-59
BOYS
Selinsgrove 98, Bellefonte 52
Selinsgrove 117, East Juniata 32
Bellefonte Area 86, East Juniata 59
100: Logan Rodkey (Sel), 11.22; Collin Sharp (B); Wyatt Teats (Sel); 200: Rodkey (Sel), 22.99; Sharp (B); Zane Hummel (B); 400: Teats (Sel), 53.76; Grady Garrison (B); Philip Gesumaria (S); 800: Alexander Crist (B), 2:02.8; Evan Dagle (S); Jack Kappen (S); 1,600: Crist (B), 4:34.39; Derick Blair (S); Chase Ebeling (B); 3,200: Chase Ebeling (B), 10:14.54; Blair (S); Kaiden Williams (B); 110H: Josef Book (EJ), 15.54; Brady Deivert (S); Davis Hart (EJ); 300H: Book (EJ), 40.68; Deivert (S); Ryan Mowery (S); 400R: Selinsgrove, 45.24; 1,600R: Selinsgrove, 3:36.99; 3,200R: Selinsgrove, 8:36.45; High jump: Michael Stebila (S), 5-10; Dontea Martin (EJ); Ayden Dowling (EJ); Long jump: Hummel (B), 20-3 1/2; Martin (EJ); Tyler Ruhl (S); Triple jump: Hummel (B), 40-7; Stebila (S); Martin (EJ); Pole vault: Keith Eicholtz (B), 9-9; Trent Turner (S); Jett Ashburn (S); Discus: Colin Melhorn (S), 145-10; Max Maurer (S); Jake Brackbill (EJ); Javelin: Brackbill (EJ), 149-2; Carter Young (S); Nate Freed (EJ); Shot put: Maurer (S), 51-4; Melhorn (S); Kory Graham (EJ).
Girls
Selinsgrove 99, Bellefonte Area 51
Selinsgrove 140, East Juniata 10
Bellefonte Area 132, East Juniata 17
100: Carly Aument (S), 12.35; Victoria Schellenberg (B); Erin Merwine (S); 200: Aument (S), 25.56; Madyson Miller (B); Sophia Lybarger (S); 400: Aument (S), 1:00.16; Merwine (S); Annie Cernuska (B); 800: Shaela Kruskie (S) 2:30.59; Alyssa Hopkins (B); Kate Rarrick (B); 1,600: S. Kruskie (S), 5:32.63; Kiana Kruskie (S); Rarrick (B); 3,200: S. Kruskie (S), 12:18.05; Emma Liadis (B); Makaylyn Peters (EJ); 100H: Abby Parise (S), 16.0; Alyssa Varias (S); Ava Blair (S); 300H: Parise (S), 47.37; Blair (S); Varias (S); 400R: Selinsgrove, 55.82; 1,600R: Selinsgrove, 4:24.93; 3,200R: Bellefonte, 10:47.77; High jump: Maddy Fertig (S), 4-8; Anna Tyson (B); Josie Underwood (B); Long jump: Parise (S), 16-11; Fertig (S); Miller (B); Triple jump: Underwood (B), 31-11 1/2; Miller (B); Blair (S); Pole vault: Grace Bingeman (S), 8-3; Schellenberg (B); Kendrina Keller (S); Discus: Gabrielle Deitrich (B), 91-9; Alayna Davis (S); Shakiya Stapleton (S); Javelin: Schellenberg (B), 107-2; McKenna Parker (S); Miller (B); Shot put: Stapleton (S), 31-6; Miller (B); Abby Mengels (S).