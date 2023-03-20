SELINSGROVE — Tyler Swineford struck out 17 Jersey Shore batters over seven innings of no-hit ball, and Selinsgrove opened the baseball season with a 4-0 win over the Bulldogs in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play Monday.
Swineford, a senior right-hander, walked two batters and hit one, but he threw 64 of 99 pitches for strikes in the shutout.
The Seals (1-0 overall and HAC-I) broke through against Jersey Shore starter Tyler Bauder in the fourth inning. Swineford was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Mason Richter followed with the game's only extra-base hit, a double to right field. Ben Gearhart singled in a pair before the first out was made. Caleb Hicks then singled to left, and Josh Domaracki drove a two-out, two-run single to center for a 4-0 lead.
Richter finished with a pair of hits in the win. Selinsgrove batters fanned just three times in 29 plate appearances.
Selinsgrove 4, Jersey Shore 0
Jersey Shore;000;000;0 — 0-0-1
Selinsgrove;000;400;x — 4-6-0
Tyler Bauder, Jerrin Loomis and Gideon Dapp. Tyler Swineford and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Swineford. LP: Bauder.
Selinsgrove: Josh Domaracki 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Andrew Gephart 1-for-3; Mason Richter 2-for-3, double, run; Ben Gearhart 1-for-1, run, 2 RBIs; Caleb Hicks 1-for-3, run.