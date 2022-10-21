MONTOURSVILLE — There wasn't any concerted offensive plan to get Nick Rice the ball before Friday night's Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover matchup with Montoursville.
"We didn't game plan it or anything," Selinsgrove's senior slot receiver said. "It was more that we saw it, and we had to take it."
Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks added, "It was one of those take what they give you type of nights."
What the Warriors gave the Seals was a quick slot swing pass to Rice that he and quarterback Mark Pastore hooked up for 10 times for 130 yards and a score in Selinsgrove's 21-7 win over the Warriors at Memorial Stadium.
It was the workman-like effort from the Seals, which limited Montoursville to just 79 yards of total offense until two drives in the fourth quarter by the Warriors.
"I thought the offense was clicking for the most part. Defensively we played well until the end of the fourth quarter for the most part," Hicks said.
Selinsgrove forced punts on the first two Montoursville drives, and the Seals were stopped on downs, but on the ensuing possession, Selinsgrove started to get the ball to Rice.
He caught four balls for 66 yards on the drive, including a 33-yard catch-and-run where he made three Warriors miss.
"They were always over top of me, but we have some audibles that we can call based on their coverage," Rice said. "That little quick swing pass was just there."
The Seals (7-2) punted the next two times they had the ball as they struggled to establish Tucker Teats and the running game. On the next Selinsgrove touchdown drive, it was Gavin Bastian that had the big plays in the passing game. He caught a 20-yard pass for a first down on third-and-10 with a one-hand snatch of the point of the ball on a crossing route. He then outmuscled a Montoursville defender for a 40-yard TD grab and 14-0 lead late in the first half.
Selinsgrove took advantage of a pass interference penalty on a downfield pass to Bastian, and Ethan Miller broke an ankle tackle at the line of scrimmage on an 18-yard TD run on a fullback dive with 5:37 left in the third quarter, and the Seals led 21-0.
Up until that point, the Selinsgrove defense had been dominant. Allowing just 79 yards through nearly three quarters, the Seals hadn't allowed Montoursville into their territory.
However after the Seals downed a Carter Young punt at the Warriors' 9, Montoursville's Bryce Eberhart found Corbin Fry for a 42-yard gain on a tipped pass, and all of sudden the Montoursville offense was clicking. They converted a fourth-and-7 on a pass to James Batkowski, and freshman Christian Banks scored from 12 yards out to make it 21-7 with 10:11 left in the game.
Selinsgrove ran nearly four minutes off the clock, but fumbled the ball away. Montoursville hit two more long passes on its next drive, including a 30-yard pass on second-and-37 after a hold and an intentional grounding to set up a makable third down. Selinsgrove's defense stiffened, and forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 to clinch the game.
SELINSGROVE 21, MONTOURSVILLE 7
Selinsgrove (7-2);7;7;7;0 — 21
Montoursville (4-5);0;0;0;7 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Sel-Nick Rice 33 pass from Mark Pastore (Carter Young kick)
Second quarter
Sel-Gavin Bastian 40 pass from Pastore (Young kick)
Third quarter
Sel-Ethan Miller 18 run (Young kick)
Fourth quarter
MTV-Christian Banks 12 run (Wyatt Fry kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SEL;MTV
First downs;14;7
Rushes-net yards;33-117;28-55
Passing yards;194;153
Passing;13-26-0;8-21-0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;8-70;6-54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 24-86; Ethan Miller 4-24, TD; Mark Pastore 3-4; Corey Rumberger 2-3. Montoursville: Christian Bankes 4-24, TD; Matt Conklin 12-23; Nate Fisher 5-14; James Batkowski 5-0; Bryce Eberhart 2-(-6).
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Pastore 13-26-0 for 194 yards, 2 TDs. Montoursville: Eberhart 8-21-0 for 153 yards.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Nick Rice 10-130, TD; Gavin Bastian, 3-64, TD. Montoursville: Batkowski 3-77; Corbin Fry 2-45; Dylan Keyte 1-22; Todd Crawford 1-6; Conklin 1-3.