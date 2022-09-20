DANVILLE — The stage was set for a physical, hotly contested boys soccer battle between two of the best teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference’s first division.
Danville and Selinsgrove were both 7-1. The Ironmen, coming off their first loss of the season in their last game, were looking to right the ship. The visiting Seals were looking to avenge their loss to Danville in the 2021 District 4 championship game.
Selinsgrove’s Logan Rodkey scored the first goal of the game and then assisted on two others to power Selinsgrove’s 3-1 win.
Both teams played a quick and physical brand of soccer, highly pressing and, as a result, committing a boatload of fouls.
Both coaches acknowledged the playoff-level atmosphere.
“I think it’s just how both teams play,” said Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt. “It’s a playoff-caliber type match.”
“When these two teams get together, they’re playing at a higher level so it’s going to be physical,” said Danville coach Brian Dressler.
Selinsgrove’s Rodkey opened the scoring about 20 minutes in, converting off a great through ball by teammate Colin Findlay.
“It was just a great ball by Colin,” said Rodkey. “It made it a really nice goal.”
Jake Keeney scored about 14 minutes into the second half to push the Seals lead to two.
The Ironmen were given a lightning bolt of momentum with just under 10 minutes to play when Mason Hawkins tapped in a goal in a crowded box.
However, the momentum nearly immediately subsided when the Seals’ leading scorer, Nick Ritter, returned the favor less than 30 seconds later, banging a fireball of a shot past the keeper.
“You’re not going to see a better goal,” said Lupolt. “I’m going to dream about it tonight.”
The Ironmen failed to get any spark following Ritter’s insurance goal.
The physical soccer game led to both teams and fans calling out the officials. Danville was given yellow cards for dissent on multiple occasions.
“It (the officiating) was bad both ways,” commented Dressler. When asked about a specific controversial call in the second half, Dressler said, “One official laughed and didn’t even talk to the other official. That tells you all you need to know.”
While the win is big in both the HAC Division I standings and the District IV power rankings, the Seals said the revenge victory is a huge morale booster.
“We started in the offseason preparing for another chance at playing these guys.” said Lupolt. “We’ve built up quite a rivalry with these guys. Our kids know their kids and their kids know ours.”
The Ironmen will look to rebound from back-to-back losses in Thursday’s matchup against Southern Columbia. The Seals have another eye-catching contest on Thursday when they play host to the undefeated Lewisburg Green Dragons.
“Everybody aspires to get to their (Lewisburg’s) level,” said Lupolt. “We’re going to give our best effort, do what we do and play our style.”
SELINSGROVE 3, DANVILLE 1
First Half
S-Logan Rodkey (Collin Findlay), 19:28
Second Half
S-Jake Keeney (Logan Rodkey), 56:24
D-Mason Hawkins (Dameon White), 70:30
S-Nick Ritter (Logan Rodkey), 71:01
Shots: S 19-13. Corner Kicks: S 7-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 6 (Jonah Erb); Danville 11 (Evan Hass).