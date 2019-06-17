Nearly an hour after the final out in Selinsgrove’s state championship victory Friday, the concourse above the home dugout at Penn State’s Medlar Field was still congested with Seals fans.
Many wore smiles that couldn’t be removed with a jackhammer, and at least one player’s mother couldn’t stanch the flow of happy tears.
Few seemed interested in ending the celebration to leave University Park, as if doing so would concede the team’s magical season was over.
The Seals themselves had mixed emotions about it all coming to an end. They experienced little in their baseball careers as rewarding as winning six consecutive do-or-die games, and some wished there was another one to prepare for and play.
“Honestly, I just want to keep winning at this point,” said junior second baseman Ben Heim, who singled twice and scored two runs in the 7-4 win over Beaver.
“It feels amazing.”
“Yeah, I wish we could keep playing, just keep winning,” said junior catcher Wyatt Metzger, who singled and scored in a five-run fifth inning. “Just keep going.”
Josh Nylund, the Seals junior center field and leadoff batter, said he was ready for summer when Selinsgrove stumbled to three consecutive losses to close the regular season. That was more than two weeks after the Seals clinched a district tournament berth — and a shot at redemption after falling in the district final the previous year — with only playoff seeding at stake over the final eight games.
“I was at that point when playoffs were about to start, (feeling) that baseball is such a long sport, it’s slow-paced ...” said Nylund. “But then when playoffs started and we won districts, everyone just clicked and it was like, Hey, why not just do it all?
“I would keep going on if we could.”
Blaise Zeiders, who pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning Friday, had a different take. Even though he was one of just four seniors whose high school careers ended in the state final, he was more than happy with the result.
“I would take this (gold medal) and run,” said the Lock Haven pledge. “I think (Friday’s win) was the best outing that we could have possibly had, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler, who improved to 198-181 in 18 seasons, spoke often during the championship run about the team embracing a self-less
approach and appreciating the importance of execution, such as sacrifice bunts or other productive outs. He watched the Seals put together all aspects of the game — hitting, pitching and defense — and peak at the perfect time.
Beiler admitted it’s difficult, as a coach, to walk away from something so gratifying.
“That thought did cross my mind, that this is it and I’d love to play again,” he said. “But someone said to me, ‘Hey, you’ve got a young team — look out for next year!’ I said, ‘Well, we’re not going to talk about next year. We’re going to relish this right now.’
“So, on second thought, it’s just going to be like, ‘Nah, we’re done’ ... and what an accomplishment these guys achieved.”