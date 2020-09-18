Since Central Mountain has joined the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I, a trip to Mill Hall usually resulted in a victory by the opposing HAC school.
Sure there’s been a few upsets, but the Wildcats’ victory over Shikellamy last week just felt different.
Tonight, Selinsgrove makes the long trip to Mill Hall to find out if last week was fluke, or if the 2020 version of the Wildcats will be the surprise team of the HAC-I.
Seals coach Derek Hicks thinks it just might be the latter.
“Their offensive line did a great job. They really moved people off the ball,” Hicks said. “They are taking advantage of the line on defense as well — using a 5-2 — and running it really well. When you watch the film, they are a good football team.”
The biggest difference for the Wildcats is a big, experienced offensive line. They controlled both sides of the line scrimmage against the Braves last week.
“Our kids have worked so hard. We’ve had our struggles over the last couple of years obviously,” Central Mountain coach James Renninger said. “Our offensive line can be dominant. I couldn’t be happier for these kids. Most of these kids have been with me all four years, and they’ve really bought in.”
Things couldn’t have gone better last week for Central Mountain. They got their running game going early — Ryan Pentz topped 100 yards — and first-year starter Brett Gerlach completed 7 of 9 passes, while receiver Peyton Johnson caught a 60-yard TD pass among his 100 yards receiving.
Hicks knows how potent the Wildcats can be. Central Mountain scored 21 points last year on the Selinsgrove defense when Johnson had seven catches for 180 yards.
“Last year was much closer than the final (a 38-21 Seals’ victory). They moved the ball pretty easily on us,” Hicks said.
Another player Selinsgrove needs to worry about is Central Mountain linebacker Jason Rinker. You won’t miss him on the football field, as he sticks out by his size. The Wildcats linebacker is just 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds, but Shikellamy had all kinds of problems keeping him blocked. He had 13 tackles in the game, and two passes defensed for the Wildcats.
“We have to find a way to get to the next level, and get him blocked,” Hicks said.
That defense will have to find a way to take care of a Selinsgrove offense that a hit some big plays against Milton in its victory. Ryan Aument and Nate Schon each had long touchdown runs, but the key to the Seals victory came on special teams. Selinsgrove blocked three punts in the victory, and Nate Aument returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
“One thing I’ve taken from the coaches that I worked under is how important special teams can be early in the season. We put a lot of emphasis on working on our punt blocks during the week,” Hicks said. “I thought the kids did a nice job with it.”