SELINSGROVE — Tucker Teats was itching for his chance.
The Selinsgrove sophomore running back watched as two teammates — Brandon Hile and Teague Hoover — scored long touchdowns, and he wanted to break free. At the start of the second quarter, he had his moment.
A 64-yard touchdown run from Teats broke the game open as Selinsgrove beat Berwick 42-14 at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field on Friday night.
The start to the game may have been slightly inauspicious from Teats as he lost yardage on his first carry, but he quickly found holes as did the rest of the Seals, changing what was a defensive struggle into an open, offensive game.
The touchdown run nearly was stopped before it could get started as Teats ran through a tackle at the line of scrimmage. Once he broke free, Teats found the rest of his run unhampered to give Selinsgrove a 21-0 lead. That it came on the opening play of the second quarter after what had largely been a first 12 minutes controlled by defense only enhanced the impact, considering Teats had a first-quarter punt return touchdown negated by a penalty.
The Seals scored twice in a four-minute stretch to close the first quarter and open the second as Hoover preceded Teats’ run with a punt return score.
“We always preach special teams, and that swing was huge,” Seals coach Derek Hicks said.
Perhaps emblematic of the start from the Seals (2-2), Teats' touchdown run came on the back of a defensive stop as Seals defensive back Connor Grove intercepted a Berwick pass late in the first quarter as the Bulldogs were driving into Seals territory. Selinsgrove kept Berwick off of the scoreboard in the first half despite the Bulldogs progressively driving closer to the end zone.
According to Teats, that is all a part of the Seals’ philosophy.
“Throughout the past four games, we’re always ‘bend not break,’” Teats said. “Our defense is amazing. They always come up with stops, always come up in clutch positions, and I’m really grateful for that.”
Short fields turned into chunk plays as Teats finished with 122 yards on eight carries, one half of a Selinsgrove duo to eclipse 100 yards with Hile adding 111 yards on nine carries.
“It all comes from the line,” Teats said of his big run. “When holes are open, it’s game over and we just run downhill. It’s fun to watch and fun to play.”
Selinsgrove built its lead to 28-0 before Berwick tried to mount a comeback.
Bulldogs quarterback Matt Lonczynski used short passes effectively in the first half to move the ball, but decided to send the ball deep on a fourth down in Seals territory late in the third quarter, connecting with Spencer Kishbaugh for a 30-yard score.
The Seals bounced back with another big play as Hoover fielded a Berwick punt, and raced 74 yards for his second punt return touchdown of the game. The return was one of four Seals touchdowns longer than 60 yards on the night.
Berwick (1-3) added a fourth-quarter touchdown from Lonczynski to Tahsjee Taylor to close the gap to 35-14, but a long Nate Aument touchdown catch a few minutes later moved the Seals' lead back to 28 points, 42-14.
“We talked a lot about keeping intensity, keeping composure for 48 minutes, and I thought the kids played well tonight,” Hicks said.
SELINSGROVE 42, BERWICK 14
Berwick (1-3);0;0;7;7 — 14
Selinsgrove (2-2);14;7;7;14 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Brandon Hile 81 run (Carter Young kick)
S-Teague Hoover 46 punt return (Young kick)
Second quarter
S-Tucker Teats 64 run (Young kick)
Third quarter
S-Nate Aument 25 pass from Mark Pastore (Young kick)
B-Spencer Kishbaugh 30 pass from Matt Lonczynski (Brendan Hinkle kick)
Fourth quarter
S-Hoover 74 punt return (Young kick)
B-Tahsjee Taylor 19 pass from Lonczynski (Hinkle kick)
S-Aument 61 pass from Pastore (Young kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;B
First downs;12;14
Rushes-yards;35-268;28-88
Passing;4-5-0;12-31-1
Passing yards;101;159
Penalties-yards;8-65;6-49
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 9-111, TD; Tucker Teats 8-122, TD; Mark Pastore 4-(-23); Ethan Miller 3-25; Corey Rumberger 3-16; TEAM 3-(-6); Logan Othoudt 2-9; Philip Gesumaria 1-11; Derek Holtzapple 1-3; Nate Aument 1-(-10). Berwick: Aiden Mason 17-71; Ben Knorr 4-20; Matt Lonczynski 4-(-4); Ryan Bankes 2-4; TEAM 1-(-3).
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Pastore 4-5-0, 101 yards, 2 TDs. Berwick: Lonczynski 12-29-1, 159 yards, 2 TDs; Knorr 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Aument 2-86, 2 TDs; Gavin Bastian 2-15. Berwick: Kishbaugh 3-75, TD; Rowan Slabinski 3-27; Dray Wilk 3-26; Taylor,1-19, TD; Mason 1-3; Knorr 1-(-1).