MIFFLINTOWN — Selinsgrove dominated the early part of Friday's nonleague game with Juniata, but a late first-half drive by the Indians had the Seals holding a one-score lead at halftime.
"We weren't happy with how we played in the first half. We knew what we are capable of," senior halfback Tucker Teats said. "Finally in the second half, we took it to them."
Teats ran for 226 yards and three scores — 141 yards and two scores coming after halftime — as Selinsgrove downed Juniata, 38-8, at Klingensmith Stadium.
"I thought there were a lot of mistakes that we made, and a lot of things to fix," Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. "But we still had a 38-8 win, so we can breathe a little easier, now. It's going to be a good film for us because they ran a lot of things that Jersey Shore will try and do next week."
Selinsgrove (2-0) put together two strong first-quarter drives to take a 13-0 lead on Ethan Miller's one-yard TD plunge, and Teats' first TD run of the game but didn't score again until its final drive of the first half.
The Indians (0-2) climbed back in the game with an eight-play 72-yard drive capped by quarterback Wyatt Ehrenzeller's 2-yard TD run with 59.8 seconds left in the first half. Juniata had just two first downs before its scoring drive, and picked up three on the final drive, alone.
The Seals did manage a late drive for a Carter Young 41-yard field goal to take a 16-8 lead at the break. The 32-yard drive was set up by a 30-yard Teats return of the kickoff, and a 20-yard gain on the next play on a swing pass.
The momentum changed to Selinsgrove's side to start the second half. A bad shotgun snap on Juniata's first play from scrimmage in the second half went over Ehrenzeller's head into the end zone for a safety and an 18-8 advantage.
"Walking out with the coaches at halftime, I said 'We need a break here early,'" Hicks said. "I didn't think it would come 10 seconds into the half."
Selinsgrove then went uptempo in the second half. It took three plays to cover 61 yards — capped by a 37-yard run and 18-yard TD run by Teats on back-to-back plays, to take a 24-7 lead after a second missed extra point just 20 seconds into the second half.
Juniata then pinned the Seals on its own 13, but again going uptempo, Selinsgrove covered 87 yards in seven plays as Teats scored from 46 yards out to give Selinsgrove a 31-7 lead with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
"I challenged both lines to play better in the second half. I thought we dominated in the first quarter, but Juniata dominated the second quarter," Hicks said. "They stepped up. (The kids) like the uptempo. You just line up and play football. There is less time to think."
Selinsgrove's first team had one more scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Juniata had its best drive of the second half stopped in Selinsgrove territory by a Caleb Geipel interception.
A penalty on the return moved Selinsgrove back to the 8, but it just seven plays to cover 92 yards. Quarterback Mark Pastore threw a ball for Gavin Bastian, that both Bastian and Juniata's Jasper Shepps went for in the air. The ball was deflected perfectly to Caleb Hicks, who covered 57 yards for the final Seals' score of the game.
SELINSGROVE 38, JUNIATA 8
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove (2-0)`13`3`15`7 — 38
Juniata (0-2)`0`8`0`0 — 8
Scoring summary
First quarter
Sel-Ethan Miller 1 run (kick failed)
Sel-Tucker Teats 2 run (Carter Young kick)
Second quarter
J-Wyatt Ehrenzeller 2 run (Gage Harlon run)
S-FG Young 41
Third quarter
S-Safety, Juniata recovers fumbled snap in end zone
S-Teats 18 run (kick failed)
S-Teats 46 run (Young kick)
Fourth quarter
S-Caleb Hicks 57 pass from Mark Pastore (Young kick)
Team statistics
;SEL`JUN
First downs`21`10
Rushes-net yards`40-302`31-91
Passing yards`160`91
Passing`9-20-1`9-21-1
Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-0
Penalties-yards`3-30`3-19
Team statistics
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 21-226, 3 TDs; Brett Rice 5-43; Jarrod Bullington 6-32; Logan Dressler 2-7; Ethan Miller 1-1, TD; Devon Mitchell 1-0; Gavin Bastian 1-(-3); team, 3-(-4). Juniata: Wyatt Ehrenzeller 8-50, TD; Javier Lopez 5-38; Jasper Shepps 2-9; Hunter Hutchinson 3-9; Camden Bargo 1-3; Davis Hart 2-1; Gage Harlon 6-2; Ayden Dowling 1-2; Eliel Ramirez 1-(-2); team 2-(-21).
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Mark Pastore 9-20-0 for 160 yards, TD. Juniata: Ehrenzeller 9-21-1 for 91 yards.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Caleb Hicks 3-69, TD; Andrew Sassaman 2-46; Teats 2-36; Bastian 2-9. Juniata: Shepps 6-69; Connor Boreman 2-8; Ethan Epitan, 1-14.