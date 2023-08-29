SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove made quick and easy work in a 11-0 win of nonconference opponent Millville on Monday night at Harold L. Bolig Field.
The Seals opened the game up with four goals in the first ten minutes of the game to improve to 3-0 on the young season. The Seals have outscored opponents 22-0 through the first three games. Selinsgrove defeated both East Juniata and Crestwood to win the Steve Steffen Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
"Very, very solid team effort," said Selinsgrove coach Brian Derr. "I'm very proud of the guys for working hard tonight. They worked hard the entire game. They played as a complete team to follow up their wins from this past weekend, and I couldn't be happier with their performance tonight."
It only took two minutes and 45 seconds for the Seals to get on the board when Bobby Kruskie scored following a Quakers' turnover. Less than a minute later, Logan Rodkey netted the first of three goals off an assist from Isaac Varner. About four minutes later, Jace Diehl scored on a header after Rodkey sent the ball on goal on a corner kick. Rodkey then tallied his second goal of night to make it 4-0 with 32:19 left in the first half.
Damien Pardoe then joined the party after the Seals were awarded another corner kick. Nearly four minutes later, Rodkey completed the hat trick off a pass from Colin Findlay to make it a six-goal game. Evan Dagle and Findlay each netted a goal to round out the half.
"We always have a concentrated talk on starting fast in a game," Derr said. "Sometimes we challenge ourselves to do that and we start much slower, but tonight they really wanted to come out and play hard from the beginning, and we did that and scored a couple of goals right in the first couple of minutes. That was a credit to their work ethic."
Findlay opened the second half scoring with his second goal of the night at the 33:16 mark. Eight minutes later, Pardoe also secured a brace to give the Seals their tenth goal of the night. Kruskie scored his second goal on a breakaway with about three minutes to cap the Seals' scoring outburst.
"With this team, there could be any given player that plays in a forward or midfield or even a defensive position could score goals for us," Derr said. "That comes from the amount of time they've all spent on a soccer field and how much time they've put in to the game and playing together."
While its offense has been finding the back of the net plenty of times. Selinsgrove's defense has been just as dominant to start the season. Sophomore goalkeeper Xander Goudreau earned his three consecutive clean sheet, despite only having to save one shot on Tuesday night.
While Derr has been pleased with Goudreau's performance at goal to start the season, he acknowledged that his experienced midfielders and defenders have been an asset to Goudreau in his first season as a starter.
"Xander's a great kid," Derr said. "He works very hard in practices and all through the summer and in the offseason. He's only a sophomore, so that's always good when your team can support you and help you pitch that clean sheet. He has very strong players in front of him, and he knows that, and they communicate very well together. It's just a great team chemistry we have."
Selinsgrove will look to keep its undefeated season going against Lower Dauphin in Hummelstown on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Selinsgrove 11, Millville 0
First half
S-Bobby Kruskie, 37:15; S-Logan Rodkey, 36:30; S-Jace Diehl, 32:54; S- Rodkey, 32:19; S-Damien Pardoe, 29:13; S-Rodkey, 24:54; S-Evan Dagle, 19:13; S-Colin Findlay, 16:53.
Second half
S-Findlay, 33:16; S-Pardoe, 25:20; Kruskie, 3:02.
Shots: S 31-4. Corner kicks: S 7-1. Saves: Millville 4; Selinsgrove (Xander Goudreau, 1).