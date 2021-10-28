As soon as Selinsgrove started its week of practice for its regular-season finale against Montoursville, Seals coach Derek Hicks made sure to let his team know that despite what the playoff power ratings seemed to suggest, this would be anything but a meaningless game.
Hicks ran the numbers himself, and while there’s no way the Seals (6-3) can fall out of the 4A playoffs, he found that there are a few possibilities in which they could drop out of the No. 2 seed if they lose to the Warriors (5-4), costing them a precious home game. Besides that, regardless of where their first-round game takes place, the Seals have no desire to back into the postseason.
After falling to Southern Columbia last week, Selinsgrove wants to enter the playoffs on a positive note.
“We’re playing to win,” Hicks said. “You don’t want to finish the year with two losses and kind of limp into the playoffs, so getting back on the winning track is important from a mental standpoint. So is ensuring that we’re definitely locked into that No. 2 (seed), and a win will do that. Otherwise, we’ll have to be watching the standings on Saturday to see where we fall, and we don’t want to go there.”
Instead, the Seals plan to use this game to make sure they’re where they want to be heading into the postseason. As the teams are in different classes, there’s no fear of a playoff rematch, allowing the Seals to focus on playing a good game against a talented opponent that reminds them of themselves.
“If this were a playoff team that we would see, to play them in Week 10 and then see them a week or two later would not be ideal,” Hicks said. “The fact that we’re playing a tough team that we know we won’t face again, I think is a positive to end the season this way.”
While Hicks doesn’t plan on watching standings on Saturday, Montoursville coach Mike Boughton won’t have a choice, as what happens will determine where the Warriors land in the 3A playoffs. A loss could drop the Warriors to the No. 4 seed, but a win coupled with a Danville loss to Southern Columbia could lift Montoursville into the No. 1 seed.
Given that the Warriors owned a losing record just two weeks prior, earning the top seed would be an outstanding accomplishment for Montoursville, and tells Boughton his team is on the right track.
“We’ve had some struggles on and off this season, but we’re still sitting in a pretty good position,” Boughton said. “So (our players) definitely have something to fight for. You always want to be a No. 1 seed and compete in those home playoff games.
“I think this is a springboard. We’ve gotten some confidence with these past two wins, and if we can play well against a good Selinsgrove team, that’s another step in the process for us.”
If history is any indication, this is likely to be another low-scoring battle. The teams didn’t play last season because of the pandemic, but the past two meetings have featured a combined 17 points each, which suits both defenses well.
The Warriors will especially be hoping to limit Selinsgrove’s offense, and Montoursville running back Rocco Pulizzi is not starting. Pulizzi, who is one of three District 4 running backs to surpass 1,000 yards this season, will be replaced by Dylan Blackwell, Boughton said.
Throw in that inclement weather is expected to get in the way of both teams’ offenses, and this has the makings of another tight game between two sides that greatly respect each other.
“Selinsgrove always gives you a difficult time defensively,” Boughton said. “They’ve got a great football program, not just a team this year. They always have strong teams, and we’ve had some great games with them over the years. I don’t expect this to be any different.”