To the victors go the spoils, and championship teams filled seven first-team spots and 10 places overall on The Daily Item Baseball all-star teams.
Selinsgrove, which won its second consecutive Districts 2/4 Class 5A title, garnered three first-team selections.
Mifflinburg matched the Seals with four all-star honorees after claiming its first district championship since 2012.
Greenwood, winner of District 3 Class A for the fifth consecutive season, landed a pair of star seniors on the first team.
Other first-team slots went to Midd-West (two), Mount Carmel (two), Shikellamy and Warrior Run (one each).
Danville senior Mason Raup was named The Daily Item Player of the Year.
DAILY ITEM BASEBALL ALL-STARSFIRST TEAM
Josh Domaracki, jr.
OF-P, Selinsgrove
Domaracki led the Seals with 30 hits and ranked second with 26 RBIs. He hit .423 with five doubles and scored 19 times. He was 5-0 with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 41 and walking just six in 321/3 innings.
Troy Dressler, jr.
P-IF, Mifflinburg
Dressler led the Valley with 33 RBIs, and topped Wildcats with a .506 average, 44 hits and 11 doubles. Wake Forest commit went 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA and 27 strikeouts, limited to just 12 innings by an arm injury.
Aidan Everly, sr.
IF-P, Midd-West
Everly posted a team-best 28 hits, ranked second in batting (.418) and runs scored (25), and drove in 15 runs and stole nine bags with a .999 OPS. He went 2-0 plus four saves with a 1.20 ERA in 23 1/3 innings.
Ben Gearhart, jr.
IF-P, Selinsgrove
Gearhart was the Seals’ leader in batting average (.448), home runs (5), RBIs (27), on-base (.644) and slugging (.793). He also scored 22 runs. He went 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 371/3 innings.
Zeb Hufnagle, jr.
P-IF, Mifflinburg
Hufnagle led the Valley with 96 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings (12.6 Ks/7 IP), going 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. He also hit .284 with seven doubles, two homers, 13 RBIs and a team-high 30 runs scored.
Colin Lokitis, sr.,
IF Mount Carmel
Lokitis led the Red Tornadoes with a .485 batting average (33-for-68), 23 runs scored and 19 RBIs (tie). He clubbed eight doubles among 11 extra-base hits for a .705 slugging pct. along with a .566 on-base pct.
Sam Myers, sr.
P-IF, Greenwood
Myers went 9-5 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in a Valley-high 792/3 innings. He was 4-1 with a 1.75 ERA in district and state play. He ranked second on the team with a .341 average and 22 RBIs.
Griffin Paige, sr.
P-OF, Midd-West
Paige led the Mustangs in batting (.433), doubles (five), RBIs (23), on-base pct. (.521) and slugging (.650), while scoring 19 runs. Wright State commit went 5-1 with a 3.64 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 322/3 innings.
Landon Polcyn, fr.
IF-P, Warrior Run
Polcyn went 5-3 with a 1.48 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and 41 strikeouts (just 14 walks) over 33 innings. He tied for team lead with 25 hits, hitting .347 with 17 RBIs, 19 runs, five doubles, five steals and a .422 on-base pct.
Tyler Sherman, sr.
OF, Greenwood
Sherman led the Wildcats in batting (.478), hits (38), extra-base hits (13), RBIs (29), runs scored (31), steals (21), on-base pct. (.577) and slugging pct. (.744). Shippensburg commit did not strike out in 104 plate appearances.
Tyler Swineford, sr.
P-IF, Selinsgrove
Swineford went 7-3 with a save and a 1.81 ERA over 62 innings, striking out 81 and walking 20 with a 1.24 WHIP. The Mansfield commit also hit .361 with five doubles, four homers, 21 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
Brady Wilson, sr.
IF-P, Shikellamy
Wilson was the team leader in batting average (.545), hits (36), doubles (nine), home runs (three), RBIs (20), runs scored (19), steals (eight), on-base percentage (.587) and slugging percentage (.848).
Drew Yagodzinskie, so.
P-IF, Mount Carmel
Yagodzinskie went 7-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, striking out 61 and walking 19 over 531/3 innings. He batted .361 with a team-high nine doubles, 10 RBIs, 10 runs scored. Posted a .439 on-base pct.
SECOND TEAM
Isaiah Betz, so.
OF-P Warrior Run
Betz led the team with a .393 average, 19 RBIs, 22 runs, six doubles, nine steals and 1.026 OPS.
Evan Bronkoski, sr.
OF, Mount Carmel
Bronkoski was second on the team in batting (.371) and RBIs (17), and he scored 13 runs.
Andrew Diehl, sr.
OF, Mifflinburg
Diehl hit .333 with seven doubles, 20 RBIs, 26 runs scored and a team-high 21 stolen bases.
Owen Dressler, sr.
P-IF, East Juniata
Dressler led the team with a .394 average and 23 RBIs, while going 3-2 with a 2.90 ERA.
Caleb Hicks, jr.
C-OF, Selinsgrove
Hicks hit .406 with eight extra-base hits, 24 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Posted a 1.102 OPS.
Caden Hopper, fr.
P-IF, Southern Columbia
Hopper led the Tigers in batting (.415), RBIs (24), runs scored (20) and on-base pct. (.458).
Garrett Leitzel, jr.
OF-P, Midd-West
Leitzel went 5-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 381/3 innings. Hit .323 with 17 RBIs.
Brayden Lytle, sr.
IF-P, Shikellamy
Lytle hit .355 with 18 RBIs, 18 runs and a .581 slugging pct. Had a 2.48 ERA in 362/3 innings.
Johnny Morgante, so.
IF, Mount Carmel
Morgante hit .358 with six doubles, 14 RBIs and 20 runs scored, and he also stole eight bags.
Carson Persing, sr.
P-OF, Danville
Persing went 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 innings. Hit .562 (9-for-16) with nine RBIs.
Ethan Rhodes, jr.
OF, Milton
Rhodes batted .500 (33-for-66) with team-highs of 17 RBIs, 17 runs scored and a 1.186 OPS.
Lucas Whittaker, sr.
C-P, Mifflinburg
Whittaker hit .301 with 24 RBIs and 19 runs, and posted an 0.91 ERA in five appearances.
Caden Wolfley, jr.
OF-P, Midd-West
Wolfley had team-highs of 29 runs, nine extra-base hits and 12 steals, batting .329 with 16 RBIs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Danville: Cole Duffy, so.; Reece McCarthy, jr.; Carter Raup, fr.; Wyatt Shultz, so.
East Juniata: Kolten Martin, jr.; Clark Ritzman, jr.
Greenwood: Kyle Corkle, jr.; Gage Wirth, sr.
Lewisburg: Jack Blough, jr.; Landen Wagner, fr.
Line Mountain: Brayden Boyer, sr.; Connor Hetrick, jr.; Braydon Snyder, sr.
Midd-West: Cole Shutt, jr.; Matt Weimer, sr.
Mifflinburg: Zach Wertman, sr.; Tanner Zimmerman, sr.
Milton: Monty Fisher, fr.; Brayden Gower, so.; Aiden Keiser, sr.
Mount Carmel: Jonas Bettleyon, jr.; Gavin Lasko, jr.
Selinsgrove: Andrew Gephart, sr.; Gannon Steimling, sr.; Tucker Teats, jr.
Shamokin: Hayden Karlovich, so.; Lincoln Waugh, so.
Shikellamy: Mark Culp, jr.; Connor Nickey, sr.
Southern Columbia: Conner Dunkelberger, sr.; Louden Murphy, jr.
Warrior Run: Stone Allison, so.; Griffen Harrington, fr.