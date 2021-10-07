Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks remembers the days when seeing Central Mountain on the schedule meant the biggest question was how much playing time the second string would get once the game was well in hand.
Needless to say, it’s not like that anymore.
Not with the Wildcats sitting at 5-1, in position to secure a winning season and set itself up for a playoff appearance.
When Hicks takes a look at this Wildcats squad, he knows the Seals (4-2) are going to have to earn every inch.
“Now you look at it and you know it’s just another battle that you’re going to have to fight if you want to come out on top,” Hicks said. “The biggest thing I’ve noticed is execution and discipline. They’re a very good football team, and you can tell that they’re being coached very well.”
A year ago, the Seals found out for themselves just how far the Wildcats have come when the teams played two tight battles during the craziness of the 2020 season. Between them, the teams scored a combined 26 points while splitting two meetings, and Central Mountain coach Shannon Manning expects this year’s matchup to be another tight, demanding contest.
“I think this is probably the biggest challenge that we’ve had thus far,” Manning said. “From an offensive perspective, (Selinsgrove has) really started to find their niche, and their defense is giving up 4.5 points per game (over the past four weeks). They’ve got about everything you could want going right (for them) for the past four weeks.
“Our margin of error this week is going to be minimal. We can’t afford to make mistakes — miss alignments, drop passes or miss field goals — or our margin for error will have completely evaporated.”
From last week’s film, Manning knows all too well just what Selinsgrove is capable of doing when a team hands the Seals an opportunity. Shikellamy learned that lesson the hard way a week ago, as the Seals broke open what was a close game by scoring two touchdowns in 14 seconds early in the third quarter, capped by Tucker Teats fumble return touchdown.
As soon as that game was over, Hicks told his team they’d need the same kind of performance they had in the second half against Central Mountain, and so far, the Seals seem to have gotten the message.
“They seem dialed in,” Hicks said. “The first thing I preached to them after Friday and again on Monday was, ‘Do not look past this team, because they’re 5-1 for a reason. Be ready to go, or they’re going to shock you.
“Every week, we’ve had to come in ready to go, and we’re staring at a very good 5-1 football team. When your kids are forced to play four quarters and execute to get the win, that certainly pays dividends when you hit playoff time.”