SELINSGROVE — Roz Erb leveled with her Selinsgrove field hockey team at halftime Tuesday, explaining that it would require better effort to win the district championship.
The Seals' collective response?
Wait. ... Win what?
"None of them believed me," Erb said. "I said, 'There are medals and a plaque on the line right now, and you guys don't really deserve it at this point. So you better step it up.'
"They thought I was, like, kidding."
It was formally labeled a Districts 2/4 Class 2A quarterfinal and played on the Selinsgrove's rain-drenched home field, which sowed the confusion.
Following the 3-0 win over cross-river rival Shikellamy, however, Erb herded the Seals across the turf at Bolig Memorial Stadium for the promised awards ceremony — the 17th consecutive year Selinsgrove has won a district crown.
"It feels amazing, and I'm so grateful to be on my team," said sophomore Lexi Freed, who at age 15 (and like most of the Seals) wasn't alive when the title streak began.
Freed scored a pair of fourth-quarter goals just more than three minutes apart as Selinsgrove finally shook the stubborn Braves in the toughest of the teams' three district final matchups in as many years. Selinsgrove won each of the previous two championships by five goals.
"I know we didn't put that ball in the cage, but we made them earn that game. They had to work for that," said Shikellamy coach Tammy Lahr, who will step away after going 21-26-5 with three district silver medals in her second stint leading the program. "The girls have worked so hard and have come so far. I will miss them tremendously ... and I still will be around. I just have to put my own family first right now."
The unique postseason framework, in which the neighboring districts merged for an eight-team Class 2A tournament, unfolded with Selinsgrove (14-5) claiming the No. 2 seed and a quarterfinal date against No. 7 Shikellamy (8-9-1) for a proper district final.
Tuesday's other quarterfinal games were postponed. The Seals host the winner of today's game between No. 3 Wallenpaupack and No. 6 Abington Heights in a Friday semifinal at a time to be announced.
The Braves frustrated Selinsgrove early Tuesday, thwarting a series of four penalty corners in the opening six minutes. Shikellamy senior defender Willow Wolfe had two strong flies in the sequence, and junior goalie Reagan Wiest made the first several of her 16 saves.
"It makes you feel really good and empowered that your team is working together," said Wolfe of standing up to the Seals' attack. "It keeps you on your toes ... (and) it can make you see the ball better so you can try to get it out of the circle quicker."
Freed pressured from the right flank several times in the first quarter, and broke through when her long cross found senior Emily Fry near the left post for a goal at the 5:37 mark. It was Freed's team-high 13th assist, and Fry's fifth goal.
Shikellamy had its first sustained possession in Selinsgrove territory early in the second period, but it didn't rise to the level of an attack. Still, the Braves turned away three more Seals' corners (and 16 overall) and limited them to eight shots in the half.
"It was awesome. The girls played phenomenally; I could not have asked for anything better," said Lahr. "My mids came back and played defense ... and they had nine players down there, pressing the whole time, and we kept them out on all those corners. I am super-proud of them."
In a scoreless third quarter, Shikellamy junior scoring leader Ali Bottiger (8 goals, 22 points) drove into the left side of the circle and pulled the ball further left for a shot that was wide. The Seals, meanwhile, slammed the right side of the cage, and junior Alayna Davis sent a rocket just wide late in the period.
"Shikellamy certainly did not roll over," said Erb. "They played a good game, and they made us work to create offensive opportunities."
Selinsgrove senior Leah Toskey, the team's top returning scorer who missed the regular season due to a knee injury, started the fourth quarter and was immediately subbed out. Not two minutes later, Carly Aument carried the ball down the middle of the field and slid it to Freed, who was wide open on the left side of the circle. Freed settled the ball and shot it in a blink, sending it into the far side of the cage.
"Me and Lexi, we have a lot of those passes where we just know that each other are going to be there," said Aument, who leads the Seals with 28 points (12 goals). "We can trust that someone's going to be there — when you look up and see their little feet coming — so you can hurry up and pass it to them.
"We knew it could be anyone's game (at 1-0), so getting that second goal really boosted our energy."
With 10 minutes to play, Freed followed a shot off Wiest's pads for her fifth goal of the season and a 3-0 lead.
"Our offense has played very well," said Freed. "From start to finish we've been improving so much. Their defense is definitely incredible, though."
"I thought Lexi Freed had her best half of the year in the first half," said Erb, "and then she topped it in the second half."
DISTRICT 2/4 CLASS 2A SUBREGIONAL
QUARTERFINAL
SELINSGROVE 3, SHIKELLAMY 0
First quarter
Sel-Emily Fry (Lexi Freed), 5:37.
Fourth quarter
Sel-Freed (Carly Aument), 13:17; Sel-Freed, 9:59.
Shots: Sel 19-0. Corners: Sel 16-0. Saves: Shikellamy 16 (Reagan Wiest); Selinsgrove 0 (Riley Batdorf).