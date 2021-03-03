SELINSGROVE — It seems hard to imagine, but in a scant four days, the Selinsgrove boys basketball team has given itself a shot at a playoff berth.
After beating Mifflin County on Saturday night, Isaiah Ulrich found Ethan Harris in the corner for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Selinsgrove a 52-49 victory over Northumberland Christian on Tuesday night.
With the victory, the Seals (3-12) are percentage points out of the fourth and final District 4/6 Class 5A spot. Selinsgrove has one game remaining, at home Thursday night with rival Shikellamy.
Josh King tied the score for the Warriors (15-7) at 49-49 with a foul shot. Ulrich got the ball at the top of the key from point guard Ryan Reich.
He drove to the basket, and kicked it to the left corner, where Harris knocked down the game-winner, just his second field goal of the game.
Ulrich led the Seals with 20 points, while Spencer George chipped in 10 points.
David King led Northumberland Christian with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Justin Ross added 11 points.
Selinsgrove 52,
Northumberland Christian 49
Northumberland Chr. (15-7) 49
David King 9 0-2 21; Cole Knauss 1 1-2 3; Luke Snyder 2 2-2 6; Henry McElroy2 1-3 5; Josh King 1 1-2 3; Justin Ross 4 3-4 11. Totals 19 8-15 49.
3-point goals: D. King 3.
Did not score: none.
Selinsgrove (3-12) 52
Ryan Reich 2 2-2 8; Isaiah Ulrich 7 1-1 20; Ethan Harris 2 0-0 5; Randy Richter 2 0-0 5; Spencer George 5 0-0 10; Nate Hackenburger 1 0-0 2; Theo Feiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-4 52.
3-point goals: Ulrich 5, Reich 2, Harris, Richter.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 11 16 16 6 — 49
Selinsgrove 13 17 9 13 — 52
n Central Columbia 67,
Midd-West 57
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays led by as many 26 points in the third quarter, but the Mustangs hit eight second-half 3-pointers, getting the lead to single digits before running out of gas.
Both teams now head to the district playoffs. The Blue Jays host Bloomsburg in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Mustangs will head to Danville on Friday night for a Class 4A quarterfinal contest.
Braedon Reid scored 17 points, and Stefan Leitzel chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds for Midd-West (6-13 overall, 2-12 HAC-II).
Dylan Harris scored 23 points and Russell Gump, who announced Tuesday he’s going to play at Grove City, added 21 points for the Blue Jays (11-2, 10-2).
Central Columbia 67,
Midd-West 57
Midd-West (6-13) 57
Eli Swan 1 0-0 2; Braedon Reid 7 0-1 17; Hunter Wolfley 1 0-2 2; Griffen Paige 3 0-0 9; Stefan Leitzel 5 2-2 12; Noah Romig 3 0-0 9; Chris Fisher 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 2-5 57.
3-point goals: Reid 3, Paige 3, Romig 3, Fisher 2.
Did not score: Easton Erb.
Central Columbia (11-2) 67
Eli Morrison 2 0-0 4; Russell Gump 9 3-3 21; Carter Crawford 1 0-0 2; Dylan Harris 9 0-0 23; Garrett McNelis 6 0-0 13; Logan Welkom 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 3-3 67.
3-point goals: Harris 5, McNelis.
Did not score: Pete Lanza, Connor McKinnon, Dylan Gregory.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 15 4 21 17 — 57
Central Columbia 20 18 14 15 — 67
n Central Mountain 63,
Shikellamy 57
SUNBURY — The Wildcats rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Braves in HAC-I action.
Shikellamy took a 49-39 lead with 7:15 left in the game, but were outscored 24-8 to end the game.
Jack Hanna scored 24 points, and Cayde McCloskey added 15 points for Central Mountain (6-11 overall, 4-7 HAC-I).
Mason Deitrich and Davis Marshall each scored 17 points to lead the Braves (7-11, 3-10).
Marshall finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds.
Central Mountain 63,
Shikellamy 57
Central Mountain (6-11) 63
Trevor Adair 2 5-5 9; Jack Hanna 10 2-4 24; Nick Long 2 4-4 8; Aiden Maor 1 1-2 3; Cayde McCloskey 5 2-2 15; Ryan Pentz 1 0-0 2; Ashton Probst 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 14-17 63.
3-point goals: McCloskey 3, Hanna 2.
Did not score: Brett Gerlach.
Shikellamy (7-11) 57
Mason Deitrich 6 1-3 17; Cam Lenner 2 0-0 5; Brayden Long 2 0-0 5; Nate Luciano 3 0-0 9; Davis Marshall 5 7-10 17; John Peifer 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 8-15 57.
3-point goals: Deitrich 4, Luciano 3, Lenner, Long.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Jacaree James.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 9 13 17 24 — 63
Shikellamy 14 16 17 10 — 57
District 4 Class A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
n Sullivan County 56,
Meadowbrook Christian 36
LAPORTE — Trace Neary scored 18 points, and three other players each scored eight points as the Griffins advanced to the District 4 semifinals.
Sullivan County will visit St. John Neumann at 1 p.m. Saturday in semifinals. Meadowbrook Christian wraps up the season at 9-12.
Ashton Canelo led the Lions with 20 points.
Sullivan County 56,
Meadowbrook Christian 36
Meadowbrook Chr. (9-12) 36
Evan Young 2 2-3 6; Ashton Canelo 7 5-7 20; Mike Smith 1 2-2 4; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 9-12 36.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Canelo.
Did not score: Jacob Blair, Noah Smith, Elijah Cruz.
Sullivan County 56
Alex Schweitzer 4 0-0 8; Thane Thomas 3 0-0 7; Bryon Fitzgerald 1 2-3 3; Trey Higley 3 2-4 8; Riley King 3 3-4 8; Ben Carpenter 0 2-2 2; Trace Neary 7 1-1 18; Gerhett Parish 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-14 56.
3-point goals: Neary 3, Thomas, King.
Did not score: Owen Schweitzer, Maddox Bahr, Conner Smithkors, Landon Baldwin, Derrick Finnegan.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 6 8 13 9 — 36
Sullivan County 14 13 16 14 — 56